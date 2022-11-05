Jeff Bridges says he initially felt ‘very frustrated’ while making Iron Man

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeff Bridges has admitted to initially finding his experience making Iron Man “very frustrating”.

The actor starred opposite Robert Downey Jr in the 2008 superhero film, which was the first Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) release.

Bridges, who can currently be seen in TV series The Old Man, reflected on the Jon Favreau-directed film in a new interview with The Independent.

“Downey was so great in that, and we had a ball making it,” the actor, who played the villainous Obadiah Stane, said.

The actor revealed that he struggled with the improvisational filmmaking process at first, and had to make “a little adjustment” to cope.

“It was kind of written day by day; we’d go into our trailers and we’d try and figure out how we’re going to do the day’s work, basically,” he said, adding: “It was very frustrating for me until I made a little adjustment in my mind, because I like to kind of know my lines and study and all.”

He continued: “I just made a little adjustment – ‘Jeff, relax man, have fun; you’re making a $200m (£177m) studio film. You know, just have fun – look at these guys you get to play with.’ So we just had a wonderful time.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bridges opened up about his cancer diagnosis and bout with Covid.

Jeff Bridges as Obadiah Stane in ‘Iron Man’ (Marvel/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock)

