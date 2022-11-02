Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Lawrence will no longer portray Elizabeth Holmes in Adam McKay’s forthcoming movie Bad Blood.

According to The New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan, who recently interviewed the Hunger Games star, Lawrence made the decision to pull out of the role after watching Amanda Seyfried’s Emmy-winning portrayal of the former Theranos founder in the Hulu miniseries The Dropout.

Buchanan made the announcement on Twitter today (2 November), writing that Lawrence had told him: “I thought [Seyfried] was terrific. I was like, ‘Yeah, we don’t need to redo that.’ She did it’.”

Lawrence has yet to comment on her apparent decision publicly. It is unknown who will replace her. The Independent has contacted Lawrence’s representatives for confirmation.

McKay’s film will be an adaptation of John Carreyrou’s 2018 book of the same name about the rise and fall of Holmes’s Silicon Valley start-up, which had sought to revolutionise blood tests.

Holmes was convicted in 2018 of fraud. She later stood trial in 2021 and was found guilty in January this year of three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

She faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 (£217,800) for each count of fraud. Meanwhile, her business partner and ex-romantic partner Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani was also convicted of fraud earlier this year.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lawrence revealed that Adele had warned her about taking the role in the 2016 sci-fi romance film Passengers.

The 32-year-old actor currently leads the forthcoming Apple TV+ movie Causeway as Lynsey, a US soldier who’s forced to return home after suffering from a traumatic brain injury during her tour in Afghanistan.

Causeway is scheduled to release on 4 November.