Jennifer Lawrence has explained how she once got revenge on a “mean” school bully.

The Oscar-winning actor, who appears in new comedy film No Hard Feelings, has previously spoken about being picked on at school.

She cited a specific example during a new interview, saying that a girl in her year once asked her to hand out invites to a party she wasn’t invited to.

Lawrence and her co-star Andrew Feldman were asked if they had ever been bullied, prompting Lawrence shared a nasty encounter she had in middle school.

“Ugh, there was this one girl at school who handed me a stack of invitations to her birthday party, but I was not invited,” the Silver Linings Playbook actor told E! News, adding: “She asked me to hand them out. Isn’t that so mean?”

Lawrence, who dropped out of school aged 14 to pursue an acting career, then added: “It’s fine, I spat on them and threw them in the trash.”

The actor also recently stepped in to clarify speculation surrounding her choice of footwear at Cannes.

No Hard Feelings follows a woman who accepts a Craigslist posting, in which parents of a 19-year-old with no interest in having sex want somebody to date their son in exchange for a new car.

It is scheduled for release in the UK on 21 June.