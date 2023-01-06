Jeremy Renner accident – update: 911 log reveals actor was ‘completely crushed’ by snow plough
Avengers star in ‘critical but stable’ condition after snow plough accident
Jeremy Renner shares video recovering in hospital after snowploughing accident
Actor Jeremy Renner was “completely crushed” by the snow plough that left him with serious injuries.
The Marvel star underwent two surgeries at a Nevada hospital after the “tragic”incident that has left him on a “long road to recovery”.
He had been trying to rescue his car from the snow when he was accidentally run over by the heavy-duty snowplough he’d been operating.
“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” Renner’s family said in their original statement. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”
On Wednesday (4 January), TMZ obtained the details of the log made by emergency services at the time, including details from the 911 call that give further insight into Renner’s immediate injuries.
According to the publication, Renner, 51, was audibly groaning in the background of the call, due to his pain.
The record notes that the right side of Renner’s chest had collapsed and that his upper torso was crushed.
The plough accidentally ran over one of the actor’s legs, despite a large array of safety features, leading to major blood loss, a neighbour said.
In his first post since the accident, Renner shared a selfie from his hospital bed with the caption: “Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”
Renner, 51, was met with an outpouring of support from his fans and Marvel co-stars, including Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi and Chris Pratt.
What were the extent of Renner’s immediate injuries?
Immediately after being “crushed” by a snowplough, Renner was apparently still conscious, according to local authorities.
But, a copy of the 911 call log from the accident, recently obtained by TMZ, has revealed further insight into the actor’s immediate injuries.
Why did Renner own a PistenBully?
Although more commonly owned commercially, this type of heavy-duty machinery is becoming trendy for private use, especially in the Colorado mountains.
Renner, in particular, lives in Reno, Nevada, where they experienced extreme snowfall this December. The night before the accident, the area had received three feet of snow.
The New Year’s Eve snowstorm left more than 17,500 homes without power in Washoe County, where Renner resides.
Right before the accident occurred, Renner was clearing snow from driveways around his neighbourhood.
DC boss James Gunn was among the first celebrities to respond to Renner’s accident
“My heart is with Jeremy Renner,” Gunn wrote on Twitter, next to the prayer hands emoji.
ICYMI: It has been reported that Jeremy Renner was “completely crushed” after a snow plough ran him over this week.
According to a 911 recording obtained by TMZ, the Marvel star was heard screaming in the background of the call as he was having “extreme difficulty” breathing due to his chest collapsing and his upper torso getting crushed.
What are police investigating?
Police have announced that the investigation into Renner’s accident is ongoing.
During Sheriff Balaam’s Tuesday (3 January) press conference, he shared that they’re doing what they would normally do after any major accident.
At the moment, the PistenBully is in their possession while they analyse it to “rule out any mechanical failure” that may have caused it to start rolling.
However, they don’t suspect any “foul play” and believe it was just a “tragic” incident.
Renner posts first video update from ICU
ICYMI: Earlier today (5 January), the Marvel star shared his second update on social media since the accident.
In the form of a video, he posted a “spa moment” from the ICU, showing his sister Kym shampooing his hair.
“That’s the first shower in definitely a week or so. Gross!” he joked.
What was Renner doing when he was injured?
There have been varying reports about what exactly Renner was doing prior to being run over by the snowplough.
But, according to Sheriff Balaam’s Tuesday (3 January) press conference, Renner was being a “great neighbour” and ploughing snow for the homes around him.
Then, at some point, the actor went to retrieve his own personal vehicle that his family member had been driving, which had gotten stuck in the snow.
Once he had successfully towed his vehicle from its stuck location, he got out of the PistenBully to speak to his family member when the PistenBully began to roll.
Based on the ongoing investigation, “it’s at this point that Mr Renner is run over by the Pistenbully. An eye-witness detailed seeing Mr Renner getting into the PistenBully and not seeing him again until the PistenBully came to a rest in a pile of snow in front of his driveway”.
Avengers, assemble!
After sharing his first Instagram post from hospital, Renner’s Marvel costars were among the first to respond with Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) wishing him well.
Renner’s last social media post before the accident
Days before the Hawkeye star’s horrific accident, he had shared a trailer to promote his upcoming Disney Plus series Rennervations.
“There’s no better way to kick off the new year than giving back to those who need it most!” he captioned the post.
Renner’s new four-part series will feature the actor’s “lifelong passion for giving back to communities”.
The release date has yet to be announced.
