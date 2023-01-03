Jeremy Renner accident update: Marvel star still in intensive care after surgery as Mark Ruffalo sends message
Avengers star in ‘critical but stable’ condition after snow plough accident
Jeremy Renner in ‘critical but stable’ condition after ‘weather-related’ accident
Actor Jeremy Renner has undergone two surgeries at a Nevada hospital after suffering serious injuries in a snow-ploughing accident.
The Hurt Locker star is reportedly “conscious, stable and speaking” and underwent the surgeries as part of his “long road to recovery”, according to Extra.
Renner has been listed as being in critical but stable condition following the snowplough accident in Nevada over the weekend.
“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” Renner’s family said in a statement. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”
New details are emerging with TMZ reporting that Renner was ploughing the road around a quarter mile from his Nevada home to get his family out after a snowstorm on New Year’s Eve.
The plough, a Snowcat, accidentally ran over one of the actor’s legs, despite a large array of safety features, leading to major blood loss, a neighbour said according to the outlet.
Another neighbour, a doctor, put a tourniquet on Mr Renner’s legs until the arrival of paramedics. Police arrived at the scene around 8pm on Sunday night, impounding the Snowcat, which the actor has shown himself using on social media.
In their statement, Renner’s family thanked the “Carano and Murdock families”.
Mark Ruffalo asks fans to ‘send healing goodness’ to ‘brother’ Jeremy Renner
Mark Ruffalo has wished his Marvel co-star well.
On Monday night (2 January), the Hulk actor wrote on his Instagram story: “Prayers up for our brother Jeremy Renner on a full and speedy recovery.”
He asked that people “please send healing goodness his way”.
Jeremy Renner is out of surgery but remains in critical condition, says publicist
The Marvel star is still in intensive care, Samantha Mast said in a statement to US media on Monday night (2 January).
“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him,” publicist Mast said in a statement, as per People magazine.
His family also thanked local police and fire services, adding that they were “tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans”.
Jeremy Renner’s doctor neighbour saved his life, according to reports
According to reports, it was the actor’s neighbour – a doctor – who saved his life.
Details that have emerged with TMZ report that Renner was ploughing the road around a quarter mile from his home to get his family out after a snowstorm on New Year’s Eve.
The plough, a Snowcat, accidentally ran over one of the actor’s legs, despite a large array of safety features, leading to major blood loss, a neighbour said, according to the outlet.
Another neighbour, a doctor, put a tourniquet on Renner’s legs to hold them in place until the arrival of paramedics.
His family have thanked the “Carano and Murdock families” in their first statement to press.
Jeremy Renner’s neighbour saved his life after snow plow accident, report says
Snowcat vehicle accidentally runs over actor’s legs, leading to major blood loss
James Gunn, Josh Gad, and Tara Strong among celebrities wishing Jeremy Renner well
Since news of the accident broke, celebrities have shared their well-wishes with the Hawkeye star on social media.
“My heart is with Jeremy Renner,” Gunn wrote on Twitter, next to the prayer hands emoji. Frozen star Josh Gad added: “Praying for Jeremy Renner and his family.”
See the celebrities who have wished Renner well on social media here.
James Gunn says his ‘heart is with Jeremy Renner’ as actor remains in ICU
Renner is said to be in ‘critical but stable condition’ following snowplough accident
Jeremy Renner’s family releases first statement
Jeremy Renner’s family has revealed that he “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition” in their first statement since the actor’s snowploughing accident.
Read more:
Jeremy Renner’s family releases first statement since actor’s accident
Renner has undergone two surgeries at a Nevada hospital after suffering serious injuries in a snowploughing accident
Jeremy Renner has several snow ploughs and firetrucks at mountain home
Jeremy Renner has a number of snow ploughs and firetrucks at his home outside Reno, Nevada.
The residence, which has five bedrooms and is located in the Sierra Nevada mountains, also has a recording studio with various instruments, and an outdoor swimming pool along with a firepit, according to DailyMail.com.
Renner has renovated a large number of firetrucks, ambulances, and snow-ploughs to help the area handle wildfires and snowstorms, the outlet reported.
“Sending up thoughts and prayers for Jeremy Renner,” actor Robert Patrick tweeted.
Video of Jeremy Renner being airlifted to hospital following his snow-ploughing accident has emerged.
The video, which was obtained by TMZ, shows the helicopter lifting off to take the actor to hospital after he was injured s he ploughed the road near his Tahoe home on Sunday.
Loki’s Tara Strong sends well wishes to Jeremy Renner
“My sweet Jer,” Tara Strong wrote on Twitter. “Loved you for decades. From a Senior Trip to the #MCU. Sending you and your closest healing love, light & strength for a full recovery.”
British actor Danny Hatchard wished Jeremy Renner a “full and speedy recovery.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies