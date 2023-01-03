Jump to content

Liveupdated1672737605

Jeremy Renner accident update: Marvel star still in intensive care after surgery as Mark Ruffalo sends message

Avengers star in ‘critical but stable’ condition after snow plough accident

Gustaf Kilander,Graeme Massie,Peony Hirwani,Annabel Nugent
Tuesday 03 January 2023 09:20
Jeremy Renner in ‘critical but stable’ condition after ‘weather-related’ accident

Actor Jeremy Renner has undergone two surgeries at a Nevada hospital after suffering serious injuries in a snow-ploughing accident.

The Hurt Locker star is reportedly “conscious, stable and speaking” and underwent the surgeries as part of his “long road to recovery”, according to Extra.

Renner has been listed as being in critical but stable condition following the snowplough accident in Nevada over the weekend.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” Renner’s family said in a statement. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

New details are emerging with TMZ reporting that Renner was ploughing the road around a quarter mile from his Nevada home to get his family out after a snowstorm on New Year’s Eve.

The plough, a Snowcat, accidentally ran over one of the actor’s legs, despite a large array of safety features, leading to major blood loss, a neighbour said according to the outlet.

Another neighbour, a doctor, put a tourniquet on Mr Renner’s legs until the arrival of paramedics. Police arrived at the scene around 8pm on Sunday night, impounding the Snowcat, which the actor has shown himself using on social media.

In their statement, Renner’s family thanked the “Carano and Murdock families”.

1672737605

Mark Ruffalo asks fans to ‘send healing goodness’ to ‘brother’ Jeremy Renner

Mark Ruffalo has wished his Marvel co-star well.

On Monday night (2 January), the Hulk actor wrote on his Instagram story: “Prayers up for our brother Jeremy Renner on a full and speedy recovery.”

He asked that people “please send healing goodness his way”.

(Mark Ruffalo Instagram)
Annabel Nugent3 January 2023 09:20
1672736421

Jeremy Renner is out of surgery but remains in critical condition, says publicist

The Marvel star is still in intensive care, Samantha Mast said in a statement to US media on Monday night (2 January).

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him,” publicist Mast said in a statement, as per People magazine.

His family also thanked local police and fire services, adding that they were “tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans”.

Annabel Nugent3 January 2023 09:00
1672735207

Jeremy Renner’s doctor neighbour saved his life, according to reports

According to reports, it was the actor’s neighbour – a doctor – who saved his life.

Details that have emerged with TMZ report that Renner was ploughing the road around a quarter mile from his home to get his family out after a snowstorm on New Year’s Eve.

The plough, a Snowcat, accidentally ran over one of the actor’s legs, despite a large array of safety features, leading to major blood loss, a neighbour said, according to the outlet.

Another neighbour, a doctor, put a tourniquet on Renner’s legs to hold them in place until the arrival of paramedics.

His family have thanked the “Carano and Murdock families” in their first statement to press.

Jeremy Renner’s neighbour saved his life after snow plow accident, report says

Snowcat vehicle accidentally runs over actor’s legs, leading to major blood loss

Annabel Nugent3 January 2023 08:40
1672734321

James Gunn, Josh Gad, and Tara Strong among celebrities wishing Jeremy Renner well

Since news of the accident broke, celebrities have shared their well-wishes with the Hawkeye star on social media.

“My heart is with Jeremy Renner,” Gunn wrote on Twitter, next to the prayer hands emoji. Frozen star Josh Gad added: “Praying for Jeremy Renner and his family.”

See the celebrities who have wished Renner well on social media here.

James Gunn says his ‘heart is with Jeremy Renner’ as actor remains in ICU

Renner is said to be in ‘critical but stable condition’ following snowplough accident

Annabel Nugent3 January 2023 08:25
1672733232

Jeremy Renner’s family releases first statement

Jeremy Renner’s family has revealed that he “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition” in their first statement since the actor’s snowploughing accident.

Read more:

Jeremy Renner’s family releases first statement since actor’s accident

Renner has undergone two surgeries at a Nevada hospital after suffering serious injuries in a snowploughing accident

Peony Hirwani3 January 2023 08:07
1672731473

Jeremy Renner has several snow ploughs and firetrucks at mountain home

Jeremy Renner has a number of snow ploughs and firetrucks at his home outside Reno, Nevada.

The residence, which has five bedrooms and is located in the Sierra Nevada mountains, also has a recording studio with various instruments, and an outdoor swimming pool along with a firepit, according to DailyMail.com.

Renner has renovated a large number of firetrucks, ambulances, and snow-ploughs to help the area handle wildfires and snowstorms, the outlet reported.

Peony Hirwani3 January 2023 07:37
1672729003

“Sending up thoughts and prayers for Jeremy Renner,” actor Robert Patrick tweeted.

Peony Hirwani3 January 2023 06:56
1672726692

Video of Jeremy Renner being airlifted to hospital following his snow-ploughing accident has emerged.

The video, which was obtained by TMZ, shows the helicopter lifting off to take the actor to hospital after he was injured s he ploughed the road near his Tahoe home on Sunday.

Peony Hirwani3 January 2023 06:18
1672725492

Loki’s Tara Strong sends well wishes to Jeremy Renner

“My sweet Jer,” Tara Strong wrote on Twitter. “Loved you for decades. From a Senior Trip to the #MCU. Sending you and your closest healing love, light & strength for a full recovery.”

Peony Hirwani3 January 2023 05:58
1672724318

British actor Danny Hatchard wished Jeremy Renner a “full and speedy recovery.”

Peony Hirwani3 January 2023 05:38

