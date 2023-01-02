Jump to content

Liveupdated1672687957

Jeremy Renner accident: Video shows airlift after neighbour saved actor from Snowcat incident – latest

Marvel actor in critical but stable condition after accident

Gustaf Kilander,Graeme Massie
Monday 02 January 2023 19:32
Jeremy Renner in ‘critical but stable’ condition after ‘weather-related’ accident

Actor Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition following a snowplough accident in Nevada over the weekend.

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while ploughing snow earlier today,” a spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter late on Sunday night. Renner is receiving “excellent” care, the spokesperson added.

New details are emerging with TMZ reporting that Mr Renner was ploughing the road around a quarter mile from his Nevada home to get his family out after a snowstorm on New Year’s Eve.

The plough, a Snowcat, accidentally ran over one of the actor’s legs, despite a large array of safety features, leading to major blood loss, a neighbour said according to the outlet.

Another neighbour, a doctor, put a tourniquet on Mr Renner’s legs until the arrival of paramedics. Police arrived at the scene around 8pm on Sunday night, impounding the Snowcat, which the actor has shown himself using on social media.

1672686840

Renner’s Instagram shows off snow plough collection

Graeme Massie2 January 2023 19:14
1672686106

Jeremy Renner told Reno newspaper why he moved to the area

The actor told The Reno Gazette Journal in 2019 what had attracted him to living in Washoe County, Nevada.

“In a big city, it’s hard to find community and even know your neighbours in a big city, but with Reno, I find I know quite a few people here. It’s just big enough, and it’s just small enough for me, and I love it,” said Renner.

And he added: “There’s no traffic, clean air, clean water, friendly, smiling faces here. I think it’s a majestic place.”

Graeme Massie2 January 2023 19:01
1672685686

Thousands still without power in Nevada from winter storm

About 22,000 customers in Nevada remain without power on Monday morning following the winter storm that hit the state, according to poweroutage.us.

Graeme Massie2 January 2023 18:54
1672683946

Jeremy Renner reportedly injured by ‘Snow Cat’ machine

Dave Malkoff of The Weather Channel posted a video of how the machines are used in the Sierra Nevadas.

Graeme Massie2 January 2023 18:25
1672682766

Jeremy Renner’s neighbour saved his life after snow plow accident, report says

Actor was reportedly ploughing the road around a quarter mile from his home to get his family out after a snowstorm on New Year’s Eve.

Jeremy Renner’s neighbour saved his life after snow plow accident, report says

Actor Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition after a snowplough accident in Nevada over the weekend.

Graeme Massie2 January 2023 18:06
1672681535

Actor has several snow ploughs and firetrucks at mountain home

Jeremy Renner has a number of snow ploughs and firetrucks at his home outside Reno, Nevada.

The residence, which has five bedrooms and is located in the Sierra Nevada mountains, also has a recording studio with various instruments, and an outdoor swimming pool along with a firepit, according to DailyMail.com.

Mr Renner has renovated a large number of firetrucks, ambulances, and snowploughs to help the area handle wildfires and snowstorms, the outlet reported.

Gustaf Kilander2 January 2023 17:45
1672680651

Plough runs over actor’s legs, causing major blood loss

New details are emerging with TMZ reporting that Mr Renner was ploughing the road around a quarter mile from his Nevada home to get his family out after a snowstorm on New Year’s Eve.

The plough, a Snowcat, accidentally ran over one of the actor’s legs, despite a large array of safety features, leading to major blood loss, a neighbour said according to the outlet.

Another neighbour, a doctor, put a tourniquet on Mr Renner’s legs until the arrival of paramedics. Police arrived at the scene around 8pm on Sunday night, impounding the Snowcat, which the actor has shown himself using on social media.

Gustaf Kilander2 January 2023 17:30
1672679751

Weather service issues warning of winter driving conditions

On Sunday, the Weather Service warned those with travel plans in the Sierra Nevada region to be ready for winter conditions, including icy roads.

More than 22,000 customers were without power in the state on Monday, according to poweroutage.us.

More than 12,000 of those customers are in Washoe County.

Gustaf Kilander2 January 2023 17:15
1672678851

National Weather Service issues snow warning for area where actor was injured

The National Weather Service issued a snow warning over the weekend for Reno and the surrounding areas.

A warning had also been issued for the Lake Tahoe Basin.

The Weather Service in Reno reported that the Tahoe Basin at the lake level saw between 20 and 24 inches of snow on Saturday and Sunday.

Gustaf Kilander2 January 2023 17:00
1672677951

Actor makes several snow-related social media posts ahead of accident

The Washoe County, Nevada sheriff’s office has said that Mr Renner suffered a “traumatic injury” on Sunday morning in the area around Reno.

The office added that he was the only person involved in the incident and he was airlifted to an area hospital.

The Reno-Gazette Journal reported in 2019 that Mr Renner has a home in the Mount Rose-Ski Tahoe area.

He has made several snow-related social media posts this winter.

“Nearly done With sledding hill For the kids,” he wrote in an Instagram caption of a video showing a plough.

“Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke,” he tweeted on 12 December.

Gustaf Kilander2 January 2023 16:45

