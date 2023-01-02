Jeremy Renner accident: Video shows airlift after neighbour saved actor from Snowcat incident – latest
Marvel actor in critical but stable condition after accident
Jeremy Renner in ‘critical but stable’ condition after ‘weather-related’ accident
Actor Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition following a snowplough accident in Nevada over the weekend.
“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while ploughing snow earlier today,” a spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter late on Sunday night. Renner is receiving “excellent” care, the spokesperson added.
New details are emerging with TMZ reporting that Mr Renner was ploughing the road around a quarter mile from his Nevada home to get his family out after a snowstorm on New Year’s Eve.
The plough, a Snowcat, accidentally ran over one of the actor’s legs, despite a large array of safety features, leading to major blood loss, a neighbour said according to the outlet.
Another neighbour, a doctor, put a tourniquet on Mr Renner’s legs until the arrival of paramedics. Police arrived at the scene around 8pm on Sunday night, impounding the Snowcat, which the actor has shown himself using on social media.
Renner’s Instagram shows off snow plough collection
Jeremy Renner told Reno newspaper why he moved to the area
The actor told The Reno Gazette Journal in 2019 what had attracted him to living in Washoe County, Nevada.
“In a big city, it’s hard to find community and even know your neighbours in a big city, but with Reno, I find I know quite a few people here. It’s just big enough, and it’s just small enough for me, and I love it,” said Renner.
And he added: “There’s no traffic, clean air, clean water, friendly, smiling faces here. I think it’s a majestic place.”
Thousands still without power in Nevada from winter storm
About 22,000 customers in Nevada remain without power on Monday morning following the winter storm that hit the state, according to poweroutage.us.
Jeremy Renner reportedly injured by ‘Snow Cat’ machine
Dave Malkoff of The Weather Channel posted a video of how the machines are used in the Sierra Nevadas.
Jeremy Renner’s neighbour saved his life after snow plow accident, report says
Actor was reportedly ploughing the road around a quarter mile from his home to get his family out after a snowstorm on New Year’s Eve.
Actor Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition after a snowplough accident in Nevada over the weekend.
Actor has several snow ploughs and firetrucks at mountain home
Jeremy Renner has a number of snow ploughs and firetrucks at his home outside Reno, Nevada.
The residence, which has five bedrooms and is located in the Sierra Nevada mountains, also has a recording studio with various instruments, and an outdoor swimming pool along with a firepit, according to DailyMail.com.
Mr Renner has renovated a large number of firetrucks, ambulances, and snowploughs to help the area handle wildfires and snowstorms, the outlet reported.
Plough runs over actor’s legs, causing major blood loss
Weather service issues warning of winter driving conditions
On Sunday, the Weather Service warned those with travel plans in the Sierra Nevada region to be ready for winter conditions, including icy roads.
More than 22,000 customers were without power in the state on Monday, according to poweroutage.us.
More than 12,000 of those customers are in Washoe County.
National Weather Service issues snow warning for area where actor was injured
The National Weather Service issued a snow warning over the weekend for Reno and the surrounding areas.
A warning had also been issued for the Lake Tahoe Basin.
The Weather Service in Reno reported that the Tahoe Basin at the lake level saw between 20 and 24 inches of snow on Saturday and Sunday.
Actor makes several snow-related social media posts ahead of accident
The Washoe County, Nevada sheriff’s office has said that Mr Renner suffered a “traumatic injury” on Sunday morning in the area around Reno.
The office added that he was the only person involved in the incident and he was airlifted to an area hospital.
The Reno-Gazette Journal reported in 2019 that Mr Renner has a home in the Mount Rose-Ski Tahoe area.
He has made several snow-related social media posts this winter.
“Nearly done With sledding hill For the kids,” he wrote in an Instagram caption of a video showing a plough.
“Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke,” he tweeted on 12 December.
