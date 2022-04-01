Jim Carrey is being called out for “hypocrisy” after saying that Will Smith “should have been” arrested for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The actor, 60, criticised Smith in the wake of the ceremony, in which Smith walked on the stage and struck Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. It is unknown whether Rock knew about Pinkett Smith’s alopecia diagnosis.

”I have nothing against Will Smith – he’s done great things, but that was not a good moment,” Carrey told CBS host Gayle King. “It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment last night… It was a selfish moment.”

He continued: “I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200m because that video is going to be there forever; it’s going to be ubiquitous.”

Since Carrey’s comments, a video showing the actor accepting an award at the MTV Movie Awards in June 1997 has circulated on Twitter.

It shows Carrey gracing the stage after winning for The Cable Guy, and forcibly kissing an uncomfortable Alicia Silverstone, who was presenting the award, on the lips. Carrey was 35 at the time, while Silverstone was 20.

The actor is facing condemnation for his behaviour in the videos, and for being a “hypocrite” in relation to his comments on the incident involving Smith. Since the video was posted online, it has been shared thousands of time on Twitter, although it’s worth noting that most of the posts refer to Silverstone’s incorrect age.

Jim Carrey forcibly pulls Alicia Silverstone into a kiss while accepting trophy at 1997 awards show (YouTubd)

The Independent has contacted Carrey and Silverstone for comment. At the time, it was reported that he apologised to a “humiliated” Silverstone backstage.

One tweeter stated: “Jim Carrey says Will Smith ‘should have been’ arrested for hitting Chris Rock How about when Jim Carrey forcibly kissed Alicia Silverstone when he was going up on stage to accept an award?”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Imagine being Jim Carrey sickened by a slap while also being the same Jim Carrey who forcefully kissed Alicia Silverstone.”

“It had literally no impact on his career whatsoever,” one of the actor’s critics stated, with another adding: “Look at her reaction after he did it, she looks SO disgusted!”

Carrey isn’t the only actor to have forced a kiss upon an awards presenter. In 2003, Adrien Brody kissed a surprised-looking Halle Berry after winning Best Actor for The Pianist. Speaking about the moment in 2017, Berry told Andy Cohen that her initial thought was: “What the f*** is happening?”

Smith slapping Rock swiftly became the most-talked about moment from this year’s Oscars ceremony, with his behaviour leading to widespread criticism from many Hollywood peers. However, moments after the altercation occurred, Smith was given a standing ovation before delivering a tearful Best Actor speech for King Richard.

Chris Rock was left stunned after Will Smith hit him on the Oscars stage (Getty Images)

The actor has since issued an apology to Rock, the comedian said on Wednesday (30 March) he was “still processing” what happened during his first stand-up show since the incident. Sources close to Rock have said he had “no idea” about Pinkett Smith’s condition.

The Academy in a statement on Wednesday said it had initiated “disciplinary proceedings” against Smith for violating its Standards of Conduct “including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behaviour, and compromising the integrity of the Academy”.

In the wake of the incident, footage showing both a dazed Rock and Pinkett Smith in the immediate aftermath found its way online.

Carrey has since clarified comments he made about the matter, while promoting his new film Sonic the Hedgehog 2.