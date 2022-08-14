Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Warner Bros Discovery have shared a statement after JK Rowling received a death threat following a social media post in support of Salman Rushdie.

The Harry Potter author had tweeted after Rushdie was stabbed onstage on Friday (12 August) duing an event in New York. You can follow the latest updates on the incident here.

Following the attack, Rowling tweeted: “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.”

Shortly after posting the message, Rowling shared an image of a reply she had received, which read: “Don’t worry you are next.”

She subsequently revealed that police were “involved” in the matter.

On Sunday (14 August), Warner Bros Discovery, who have collaborated with Rowling on a number of film adaptations of her work, shared a statement about the threat.

“Warner Bros. Discovery strongly condemns the threats made against JK Rowling,” it said (per The Hollywood Reporter). “We stand with her and all the authors, storytellers and creators who bravely express their creativity and opinions.

“WBD believes in freedom of expression, peaceful discourse and supporting those who offer their views in the public arena. Our thoughts are with Sir Salman Rushdie and his family following the senseless act of violence in New York.

“The company strongly condemns any form of threat, violence or intimidation when opinions, beliefs and thoughts might differ.”

JK Rowling photographed in December 2019 (Getty Images)

Rowling is one of several authors to have reacted following the attack on Rushdie this week. Stephen King, Neil Gaiman and Nigella Lawson are also among those who expressed shock and sent messages of support to the Midnight’s Children author.

Rushdie was the subject of a fatwa issued in 1989, which was prompted by the publication of his novel The Satanic Verses.