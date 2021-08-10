Suicide Squad star Joel Kinnaman gets restraining order against model

The Suicide Squad actor Joel Kinnaman has obtained a restraining order against a model, Gabriella Magnusson, who he was formerly dating.

Kinnaman, who has also starred in House of Cards and For All Mankind, revealed the alleged ordeal on Friday (6 August) on Instagram.

He claimed that the model, who goes by the name Bella Davis, was “threatening to publicise false information” about him, including that he raped her in 2018.

“I want to be VERY clear so there is no misunderstanding,” he wrote. “I stand by all victims of sexual assault. This is not what occurred here. This was consensual sex. And now it is an attempt to extort.”

Kinnaman said he recorded a phone conversation with Davis in which she acknowledged the sex was consensual and threatened him with physical violence.

He said there were “escalating daily threats of harm to me and my family and my loved ones” by Davis and claimed she was extorting him.

In the court documents, Kinnaman alleged that the demands included “money, Hollywood connections, helping to secure a work visa, a verified Instagram page, a Wikipedia page, a photo shoot with Sports Illustrated, an additional $400,000 for an apartment, and more”.

Davis has denied having “ever threatened or asked for money”.