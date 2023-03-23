Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

John Wick fans were left with their hands over their eyes after watching Roman Kemp interview Keanu Reeves.

The Capital FM host sat down with Reeves ahead of the release of John Wick: Chapter 4, for an interview in which Kemp quizzed Reeves on a number of light-hearted questions.

Kemp – who is the son of Martin and Shirlie Kemp – asked Reeves who would win in a fight between John Wick and fitness influencer Joe Wicks.

“I know it’s hard to believe but John Wick doesn’t really wanna fight, so let’s just talk about life and fitness, John Wick hashtag fitness,” Reeves replied.

Kemp also asked him if John Wick would know how much a halogen lightbulb would cost in the hardware store Wickes.

In another awkward exchange, Kemp asked Reeves if it was true that he was an Arsenal fan. When the actor said no, Kemp continued: “You’re not? Well, we’re very close to winning the league, do you think we’ll win the league?”

“Uh, I have no clue, but I wish everybody luck,” he answered.

Despite the awkwardness, the actor was a good sport and politely answered all the questions.

However, a supercut of Kemp’s awkward facial expressions was shared on the Capital FM social media feeds, with the caption asking if this was “the most awkward interview of all time”.

“Oh my goodness, that’s utter cringe. Keanu is such a lovely gentleman, I felt for him big time watching this!!” one commenter wrote.

“This is so awkward. I’m cringing,” another echoed.

“Please tell me these weren’t the questions,” one viewer commented, while another said: “You met Keanu and asked these questions!”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

It comes as John Wick: Chapter 4 has set a new milestone for the franchise on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

The film has the highest aggregated review score of any entry in the franchise, holding a rating of 93 per cent positive for critics’ reviews.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is released in cinemas on Friday 24 March.