Margot Robbie has responded to Lady Gaga’s casting as Harley Quinn.

The Australian actor has played the DC character in three films: Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey and 2021’s The Suicide Squad.

Last month, Gaga revealed she would be playing the role opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Phillips’ Joker sequel, which is titled Joker: Folie à Deux and will reportedly be a musical.

Robbie approves of the casting, telling MTV News: “It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor.”

The actor, who is promoting new film Amsterdam, continued: “It’s such an honour to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”

Joker followed Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck, a failed clown and stand-up comedian who slowly coalesces into the DC villain. The film received positive reviews from both critics and fans.

The film, which also starred Zazie Beetz and Robert De Niro, was nominated for Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars, but lost to Parasite.

Margot Robbie has given her view on Lady Gaga’s casting as Harley Quinn (AFP via Getty Images)

Amsterdam is in cinemas now – find The Independent’s review here.