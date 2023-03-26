Jonathan Majors arrested on charges of assault in New York City

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jonathan Majors has been arrested over accusations of assault, strangulation, and harassment involving a woman in a New York apartment.

A representative for the actor has denied any wrongdoing.

New York City police responded to an emergency call at an apartment in Chelsea at 11.14am. According to a police statement, they determined that the actor was involved in a “domestic dispute” with a 30-year-old woman.

The woman told police that she had been assaulted and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries to her head and neck.

The man, who police identified as Majors, was “placed into custody without incident”. His relationship to the woman is described only as “domestic”, as per The Los Angeles Times.

Majors, 33, is no longer in police custody.

In a statement given to the Los Angeles Times, a representative for Majors, Carrie Gordon, said: “He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

The Independent has contacted a representative of Majors for further comment.

Majors in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania’ (Marvel Studios)

Majors most recently starred as Kang in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania alongside Paul Rudd, and is rumoured to appear in the forthcoming second season of Loki opposite Tom Hiddleston.

Earlier this year, he also starred in Creed III with Michael B Jordan and Tessa Thompson.

Majors’ other credits include the HBO drama Lovecraft Country, and the 2021 western The Harder They Fall.