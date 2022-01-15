Julia Fox has apologised to her ex Peter Artemiev after publicly calling him a “deadbeat alcoholic”.

The Uncut Gems star has made headlines in recent weeks for dating Kanye West, but last month hit out at her former partner Artemiev, with whom she has a young son called Valentino.

“This man left me with a 5 month old and a dog and a home and ALL THE BILLS. It’s wrong!!! It’s not fair,” Fox wrote, with Artemiev denying the “utterly false statements”.

Presenting her podcast Forbidden Fruits on Friday (14 January), Fox offered a statement of apology to her former partner.

“All I want to say is, I’m sorry,” she said.

“You’re not a deadbeat. I know that you’re not and I know that it wasn’t that you weren’t trying to see Valentino, it’s that you weren’t trying to see me.”

Fox alleged that she had written the post at a time when “everyone had Covid” and she hadn’t heard from him for over a month.

Fox and Artemiev with their son Valentino in June (Getty Images)

“I had no help at all whatsoever and my friend was out and saw Peter out and Peter was saying something along the lines of, ‘That b**** won’t let me see my son.’ And when that was relayed to me… my blood boiled. I just snapped.”

However, she confirmed that the pair were on better terms once again and that Valentino was with his father while they recorded the podcast.

Earlier this week, Fox ​​was forced to deny that her relationship with West was a PR stunt.