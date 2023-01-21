Julian Sands – latest news: Missing actor ‘knows Mount Baldy backwards’ as phone pings reveal fresh details
‘A Room with a View’ star is thought to have been on move two days after he was reported missing
Missing actor Julian Sands is “always prepared” and knows the mountain where he was last traced “backwards”, a fellow actor has said.
Irish star Kevin Ryan described Sands, who is missing in a mountainous area in southern California, as a “powerful hiker”, adding: “If anyone can get through this, he can.”
Sands, 65, was reported missing one week ago. He was thought to have been somewhere on the popular Baldy Bowl Trail, which climbs 3,900 feet over 4.5 miles to the highest summit in the San Gabriel Mountains.
Police revealed on Friday that Sands, best known for films such as A Room With a View and Arachnophobia, appeared to be on the move two days later.
Data from his mobile phone showed Sands was “heading to the Mount Baldy area”. Pings attempted since then have failed, police said, likely due to the actor’s phone running out of battery.
It comes after The Independent revealed images sent from Sands to his grandson Billy in September, which show the father-of-three mountaineering.
Search and rescue crews looking for Sands were initially forced to suspend the search over the weekend because of an avalanche threat. Snow and fog has continued to hinder the search in the days since.
The Independent understands that Sands’ son Henry joined the search, retracing the route his father took, with the assistance of an experienced climber.
Sheriffs issue warning for hikers
The Sherrif’s Department issued a warning on Facebook, which includes a list of precautions for hikers.
“Over the last four weeks, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SAR) Teams have responded to 14 rescue missions on Mt Baldy and in the surrounding area,” the post reads.
“These rescue missions have been for lost, stranded and/or injured hikers. Unfortunately, during these past 4 weeks, two hikers did not survive after falling and injuring themselves.
“Please know the current conditions on Mt Baldy are adverse and extremely dangerous. Due to the high winds, the snow has turned to ice making hiking extremely dangerous. Sheriff’s Search and Rescue efforts are often hampered by poor weather along with dangerous avalanche conditions. The recent storms that brought the snow and ice conditions are not favourable for hikers, even those that feel they have a high level of experience.”
Sands’ love for mountaineering has brought him close to death before
In a 2020 interview with The Guardian, Sands spoke about his love for mountaineering.
Asked where he was happiest, Sands replied: “Close to a mountain summit on a glorious cold morning.”
However, the actor also revealed his brush with death while climbing in the Andes.
Asked when was the closest he’d come to death was, Sands replied: “In the early ‘90s, in the Andes, caught in an atrocious storm above 20,000ft with three others. We were all in a very bad way. Some guys close to us perished; we were lucky.”
Why was the British actor in LA?
While Sands was originally born and raised in the UK, moved to Hollywood in the 1980s to pursue a career in American films.
Some of his bigger titles include The Killing Fields (1984), A Room with a View (1985), Warlock (1989), Arachnophobia (1990), Boxing Helena (1993) and Leaving Las Vegas (1995).
Friends fear for Sands’ wellbeing
Friends of Sands, many of whom work in the entertainment industry, have shared their hopes for the actor to be found safe and well since his disappearance one week ago.
‘Arachnophobia’ director Frank Marshall sent his prayers
Marshall, who directed Sands in the 1990 American horror comedy Arachnophobia, said he was praying for a miracle.
“Hope and thoughts going out to the family of my dear friend and wonderful actor, Julian Sands, who is missing on Mt. Baldy. Let’s all pray for a miracle,” the director/producer tweeted.
A refresher about what happened to Julian Sands
On Wednesday (18 January), authorities identified Sands as the hiker who went missing in the Southern California mountains last week.
He’s been missing since Friday (13 January), when his wife, writer Evgenia Citkowitz, reported him missing. Sands was thought to have been somewhere on the popular Baldy Bowl Trail in the San Gabriel Mountains.
Mount Baldy is a 10,000ft peak located northeast of Los Angeles, in the Angeles National Forest.
Police searching for another missing hiker in San Gabriel mountains
Hiker Robert Gregory, 61, of Hawthorne, California, is also missing in the San Gabriel Mountains.
Gregory was reported missing last Friday by his wife after he did not return that day.
Urging people to stay away, sheriffs in San Bernardino warned that the area is “extremely dangerous even for the skilled hiker”.
“Current weather conditions and low cloud coverage makes it very difficult to deploy resources to that area when a hiker goes missing,” they added. “When we do deploy resources, the weather plays a huge factor on what resources we can use.”
Video: Who is Julian Sands?
Stranger Things star prays for Sands’ safe return
Among the many celebrities sharing wishes for Sands’ safety is Stranger Things star Matthew Modine.
The Dr Brenner actor tweeted: “#JulianSands is a wonderful man, husband, father, and friend to so so many. A gentle, kind soul. Keep candles burning for his safe return from the mountain he loves.”
Why have so many hikers recently gone missing on the California mountains?
Julian Sands went missing last week, beginning the 14th rescue mission to be carried out on Mount Baldy in January alone.
Increasingly cold temperatures and a series of super-storms, with conditions including wind-blown sheets of thick ice, avalanche risk and heavy snow, have meant that police are often unable to carry out rescue efforts on the ground.
The Independent’s Josh Marcus reports...
Julian Sands is the latest. Is climate change causing this slew of hiker tragedies?
The climate crisis is making extreme winter weather more common in the Golden State, Josh Marcus reports
