Kate Hudson has addressed the debate surrounding nepotism in Hollywood.

Hudson, who appears in new Knives Out sequel Glass Onion, is the daughter of actor Goldie Hawn and musician Bill Hudson.

After several roles in the 1990s, Hudson, 43, rose to prominence in 2000 after playing Penny Lane in Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous.

Over the next decade, she scored a string of roles in films including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003), You, Me and Dupree (2006), Fool's Gold (2008) and Bride Wars (2009).

During a new interview with The Independent, Hudson brushed off the recent conversation surrounding Hollywood’s favouring of “nepo babies” – stars who have successful parents.

In recent weeks, actor Zoë Kravitz, who is the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actor Lisa Bonet, and Lily Allen, who is the daughter of actor Keith Allen, have defended themselves over the debate.

Hudson, though, isn’t so fussed.

“I don’t really care,” she told The Independent, adding: “I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.’

She continued: “I don’t care where you come from, or what your relationship to the business is – if you work hard and you kill it, it doesn’t matter.”

Hudson said that, when her career began, she would “always try and change the subject” when she was asked about her parents as she “really wanted to have my own career”.

She continued: “Once I was a good decade in, though, I realised it just didn’t matter.”

In fact, Hudson said she believes that people’s interest in the topic has an unexpected positive side.

“Sometimes talking about my parents was actually a great distraction from talking about the movie I was meant to be promoting,” she said.

