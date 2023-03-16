Ke Huy Quan shares Steven Spielberg’s reaction to his Oscar win during award show ad break
Quan starred in Spielberg’s ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’ 39 years ago
Ke Huy Quan has shared Steven Spielberg’s touching reaction to his Best Supporting Actor Oscar win.
The former child star won an Oscar during Sunday (12 March) night’s ceremony, 39 years after Spielberg cast him as Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom when he was 12 years old.
In a twist of fate, during the awards season that has seen Quan pick up several rophies for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Spielberg has also been in attendance at the ceremonies, representing his last film The Fabelmans.
Spielberg was at the Oscars on Sunday, and watched on as Quan gave an emotional acceptance speech.
While Quan, who is now 51, didn’t thank Spielberg as he did during his Golden Globes speech in January, he did approach the director during the ad break.
Quan told Variety that he had shared a big hug with Spielberg, who then placed both his hands on Quan’s shoulders and said: “You are now an Oscar-winning actor.”
Quan added that it was the first time he had seen Spielberg’s wife Kate Capshaw, his Temple of Doom co-star, since the 1980s.
At the end of the ceremony, Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford presented Everything Everywhere All at Once with the Best Picture Oscar, something Quan says made the moment “even more special”.
”When I ran up onstage, I pointed at him and he pointed back at me and I gave him a hug. I just couldn’t help myself. I just want to shower this man with all my love. I gave Harrison Ford a big kiss on the cheek.”
Everything Everywhere All at Once took home seven awards, including Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh and Best Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis.
Angela Bassett was praised for her “real” reaction to losing to Curtis – something Michael B Jordan and Jonathan Majors appeared to address onstage moments later.
