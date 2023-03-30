John Wick 4’s stunt crew receive thoughtful gifts from Keanu Reeves

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Keanu Reeves has reportedly gifted customised T-shirts to John Wick: Chapter 4’s stunt crew.

The 58-year-old actor, who has often been called the “nicest guy in Hollywood”, gifted the film’s stunt performers T-shirts that bore the number of times they had died over the course of the entire film.

For some, the number was over 20.

Fight coordinator Jeremy Marinas, discussed scenes from the film with The New York Times, including one which takes place on a flight of steps leading up to the Sacré-Cœur Basilica in Paris.

“It’s like, of course that’s what you want,” he said of the scene which involved 35 stunt performers. “You want 100 guys falling down the stairs and you want me to make every reaction and fall different. Of course you do. It was like we were just [at] another day at work.

“We all know how hard it is just to walk up stairs when we don’t want to,” Marinas said. “Just to think about how well Keanu – not John Wick – Keanu was able to do shooting upwards while stepping. It’s hard enough to be a marksman on flat ground.”

The staircase fight took seven nights of shooting, according to the outlet, and each stuntman was probably “killed” four or five times.

“At the end of the shoot Reeves made T-shirts for the stunt performers emblazoned with the number of times they were slain over the course of the entire movie,” the coordinator said.

(© 2022 Lionsgate)

This isn’t the first time Reeves has gifted something to his stunt team.

After the actor finished filming on the fourth instalment of the action franchise, he decided to share his appreciation of the team by giving them a personalised Rolex each.

In 2021, Vanity Fair reported that Reeves invited the four stuntmen to dinner in Paris where he gave them all their own watch, one of which is said to cost just under $10,000 (£7,000).

Each watch, gifted to Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo, Li Qiang and Bruce Concepcion, shared an engraving of a unique message from the actor.