Keira Knightley has said she feels “pretty rubbish” due to Covid-19.

In an interview with The Times’s Stella magazine, the actor asked: “Do you mind if we don’t turn our camera on? It’s just that I’ve got Covid and I’m feeling pretty rubbish…”

The 36-year-old went on to say that her husband, the musician James Righton, is asymptomatic.

“[He is] being very smug about it – he is convinced it’s because he’s one of those cold-water swimmers and I’m not,” said Knightley.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star explained that her two daughters, Edie and Delilah, were also feeling better than herself despite the fact she has received both vaccine doses.

Last year, Knightley pulled out of the Apple TV series The Essex Serpent over concerns that she might have had to quarantine in another country away from her youngest daughter who was one at the time.

The actor told Stella that spending so much time with her family during the pandemic made her think about quitting acting for good, although she has since reconsidered.

“But it felt lovely, because we’re a family that had, up until then, moved around the whole time,” she said.

“I feel frazzled right now because we’re trapped in the house with Covid, but if you talk to me in about two weeks’ time, I’ll see it with rose-tinted glasses again.”

Knightley will next be seen in the horror film Silent Night, in which she stars opposite Matthew Goode and Lily-Rose Depp, Johnny Depp’s daughter.

Silent Night is slated for a theatrical release on 3 December.