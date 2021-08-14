Ken Loach says he’s been thrown out of Labour Party and accuses Keir Starmer of ‘witch-hunt’

British film director Ken Loach has said he has been expelled from the Labour Party.

The left-wing filmmaker, whose credits include Kes and The Wind That Shakes the Barley, said that the party, led by Sir Keir Starmer, decided to remove him as he would “not disown” previously expelled members.

Loach, 85, wrote on Twitter: “Labour HQ finally decided I’m not fit to be a member of their party, as I will not disown those already expelled. Well… I am proud to stand with the good friends and comrades victimised by the purge.”

He added: “There is indeed a witch-hunt… Starmer and his clique will never lead a party of the people. We are many, they are few. Solidarity.”

Loach’s words come after Labour’s ruling body voted to ban four associated factions for not being “compatible” with the party’s values.

One group was supportive of Jeremy Corbyn, whom Starmer replaced as leader, while another claimed that Starmer’s attempts to combat antisemitism was politically motivated. Another faction welcomed expelled members.

Loach’s socialist values are present in his films, including the Palme d’Or winner I, Daniel Blake and, his most recent release, Sorry We Missed You.

The director was a supporter of Corbyn.

Ken Loach says he has been expelled from the Labour Party (Getty)

A Labour spokesperson told The Independent: “We are not going to comment on individual cases. As previously reported, the NEC took the decision to proscribe a number of organisations at its last meeting.”