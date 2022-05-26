Kevin Spacey appears in first movie trailer since sexual assault allegations
Actor plays ‘charismatic’ stranger in new thriller
The first trailer has dropped for the new Kevin Spacey film Peter Five Eight. It is the first footage of the actor in a project for nearly five years.
Peter Five Eight is one of Spacey’s first roles since he was accused of sexual assault by dozens of men, including actor and singer Anthony Rapp, in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal that rocked Hollywood in 2017.
After the allegations surfaced, Spacey was fired from his hit Netflix show House of Cards. Ridley Scott also replaced his scenes with Christopher Plummer in All the Money in the World.
Last month, Spacey said through his lawyers that the claims in Rapp’s suit – in which he alleges Spacey abused him at a party in 1986 when he was a teenager – are untrue.
Spacey’s lawyers stated that the event Rapp described never occurred.
Peter Five Eight follows Sam (Jet Jandreau), a real estate agent in a small mountain community who is revealed to be a troubled alcoholic with a dark secret. Spacey, meanwhile, portrays a “charismatic” stranger who shows up out of the blue on the request of his shadowy boss.
Rebecca De Mornay (Risky Business and The Hand That Rocks the Cradle) stars as Brenda, a woman who Peter tries to get information out of for his dodgy employer.
The thriller’s marketing tagline is: “The Guilty Always Pay The Price.”
It is in the market at the Cannes Film Festival this week, along with Spacey’s other movie, the historical drama 1242 – Gateway To The West.
If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.
