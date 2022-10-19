Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Laurence Fishburne has offered his candid view on the latest Matrix film, which he wasn’t asked to appear in.

The Matrix Resurrections was released in December 2021, and saw Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss return as Neo and Trinity, respectively.

However, Fishburne, who played Morpheus in the Wachowskis’ original trilogy, didn’t get the invite. Instead, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II played a different incarnation of the role.

Speaking at the premiere of his new film, Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil, on Tuesday (18 October), Fisburne told Variety: “It wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be. And it wasn’t as good as I hoped it would be. But I thought Carrie-Anne and Keanu really did their thing. Yeah, that’s what I thought.”

In response to being asked if he “missed out”, he said: “No, not really.”

Fisburne previously addressed his absence from the project, which was written and directed by Lana Wachowski, in a New YorkMagazine interview, in which he stated: “I wish them well. I hope it’s great.”

He added that while it’s “great” that Morpheus is “probably the role that I’ll be best remembered for”, it is “not the only thing I’ll be remembered for, which is better”.

Laurence Fishburne in ‘The Matrix' (Warner Bros Pictures)

The Matrix Resurrections was the first in the franchise since 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions.

Fishburne’s new film, The School for Good and Evil, is available to stream on Netflix now.