Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Laurence Fishburne shares candid opinion on The Matrix Resurrections

Morpheus has spoken

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 19 October 2022 09:03
Comments
The Matrix Resurrections new trailer

Laurence Fishburne has offered his candid view on the latest Matrix film, which he wasn’t asked to appear in.

The Matrix Resurrections was released in December 2021, and saw Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss return as Neo and Trinity, respectively.

However, Fishburne, who played Morpheus in the Wachowskis’ original trilogy, didn’t get the invite. Instead, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II played a different incarnation of the role.

Speaking at the premiere of his new film, Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil, on Tuesday (18 October), Fisburne told Variety: “It wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be. And it wasn’t as good as I hoped it would be. But I thought Carrie-Anne and Keanu really did their thing. Yeah, that’s what I thought.”

In response to being asked if he “missed out”, he said: “No, not really.”

Recommended

Fisburne previously addressed his absence from the project, which was written and directed by Lana Wachowski, in a New YorkMagazine interview, in which he stated: “I wish them well. I hope it’s great.”

He added that while it’s “great” that Morpheus is “probably the role that I’ll be best remembered for”, it is “not the only thing I’ll be remembered for, which is better”.

Laurence Fishburne in ‘The Matrix'

(Warner Bros Pictures)

The Matrix Resurrections was the first in the franchise since 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions.

Fishburne’s new film, The School for Good and Evil, is available to stream on Netflix now.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in