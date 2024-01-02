Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Netflix is taking down a bunch of movies and TV shows from its service in January.

After a busy month for the streaming service, the next 31 days will bring yet more titles for subscribers to watch, but there are numerous titles that will suddenly disappear from your watchlist throughout the month.

To minimise surprise, we have put together a comprehensive list of everything being removed.

Find a full list of everything being added to Netflix in January 2023 here.

NB: The Independent compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix.

FILMS LEAVING NETFLIX UK/US

1 January

Acrimony – UK

The Adjustment Bureau – US

The Adventures of Tintin – US

The Age of Adaline – US

The Age of Innocence – UK

American Beauty – US

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues – US

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy – US

‘Anchorman’ and its sequel are leaving Netflix this coming month (Reuters)

Astro Boy – US

Backdraft – US

The Bank Job – UK

A Beautiful Mind – US

Bridget Jones’s Baby – UK

Bridget Jones’s Diary – UK

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason – UK

Captain Phillips – US

Casper – US

Catch Me If You Can – US

Chloe – US

Christmas Wedding Planner

Christmas with a View

Cinderella Man – US

Conan the Barbarian (2011) – US

Tom Hanks film ‘Captain Phillips’ is leaving Netflix in January

Couples Retreat – US

Crank – US

Crank 2: High Voltage – US

Daddy Day Camp – UK

The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1 – UK

Donnie Brasco – US

Drag Me to Hell – US

Dragnet – US

The Eagle – US

8 Mile – US

The Electric Horseman – US

Fall of the Krays – UK

Fast Times at Ridgemont High – US

Field of Dreams – US

Eminem film ‘8 Mile’ (Universal Pictures)

The Fighter – US

The Firm (1993) – US

Friends with Benefits – US

Full Out 2: You Got This!

Gamer – US

Get Him to the Greek – US

Gladiator – US

Godzilla vs Kong – US

Godzilla: King of the Monsters – US

Good Burger – UK

The Great Waldo Pepper – US

Green Zone – US

‘Godzilla v Kong’ is being removed from Netflix in January (Warner Bros Pictures)

Halloween (2007) – UK

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) – UK

Hulk – US

I Am Jonas (Netflix Original)

Incarnate – US

The Interpreter – US

Jaws – US

Jaws: The Revenge – US

Jaws 2 – US

Jaws 3 – US

The Jerk – US

The Karate Kid (1984) – US

The Karate Kid Part II – US

The Kill Team – US

Kung Fu Panda – US

‘Kung Fu Panda’ (DreamWorks Animation)

Labyrinth – UK

Land of the Lost – US

The Last Castle – UK

Last Vegas – US

Live Up to Your Name – US

Lost In Translation – US

Love Actually – US

Madea’s Family Reunion – US

Maid in Manhattan – UK

Megamind – US

Merku Thodarchi Malai

Midnight Run – US

Midway – US

Mission: Impossible – US

Mission: Impossible II – US

Mission: Impossible III – US

Wild Nicolas cage film ‘Mom and Dad’

Mom and Dad – UK

The Money Pit – US

Mr Bean’s Holiday – US

The Mummy (2017) – US

The Ninth Gate – UK

No Country for Old Men – UK

Nocturnal Animals – US

Non-Stop – US

Obsessed – US

Power Rangers (2017) – UK

Prom Night (2008) – US

Public Enemies – US

Puriyatha Puthir

The Raid – UK

The Raid 2

‘Nocturnal Animals’ is being removed from Netflix

Rise of the Krays – UK

The Road to El Dorado – US

Robin Hood (2010) – US

Role Models – US

Runaway Bride – US

Running Man – US

Safe (2012) – US

Safe House – US

Sanju

Saving Private Ryan – US

‘Saving Private Ryan’ is leaving Netflix in January (Paramount Pictures)

Scarface (1983) – US

The Sentinel (1977) – US

Snitch – US

The Social Network – US

Spy Game – US

State of Play – US

The Sweetest Thing – US

Taramani

Ted 2 – US

They Shall Not Grow Old – US

This Is the End – US

The Truman Show – UK

Peter Jackson’s documentary ‘They Shall Not Grow Old’ is leaving Netflix

2012 – US

Two Weeks to a Stronger Core – US

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love – UK

U-571 – US

The Uninvited – UK

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

War – UK

War of the Worlds – US

Warrior – UK

Watchmen – UK

A Wedding for Christmas – UK

Werewolves Within – UK

White Christmas – US

Wind River – US

Woody Woodpecker – US

Wrong Turn (2003) – UK

Year One – US

Zone 414 – US

‘Werewolves Within’ is leaving Netflix (IFC Films)

2 January

A Call to Spy – US

Hellboy (2004) – UK

3 January

The Gentlemen – UK

4 January

Colors of Love – UK

Drive – UK

5 January

Redemption of a Rogue – UK

10 Minutes Gone – US

6 January

BlacKkKlansman – US

Deadly Cut – UK

Get Out – US

Ma – US

Profile – UK

12 Mighty Orphans – UK

'BlacKkKlansman' is leaving Netflix

7 January

Komola Rocket

Next Enti?

This Little Love of Mine

8 January

Is Love Enough? Sir

11 January

The Colony – US

Departures – UK

Paranormal Activity – UK

12 January

Very Big Shot

13 January

Baazaar

Spy Kids – US

Spy Kids 3: Game Over – US

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams – US

14 January

Maiden

15 January

Ali – UK

Bros: After the Screaming Stops – UK

The Client – UK

Dancer – UK

The Doll – US

The Doll 2

Matt and Luke Goss in documentary ‘Bros: After the Screaming Stops’ (BBC)

Don’t Say a Word – UK

Don’t Tell a Soul – UK

Echcharikkai – UK

JFK – UK

Liam Gallagher: As It Was – UK

Paycheck – UK

Runaway Jury – UK

The Terminal – UK

Uncharted – US

Under Seige – UK

Wish You

Wolf Alice: On the Road – UK

16 January

Feast of the Seven Fishes – US

The First Monday in May – UK

A Monster Calls – US

The Take – US

Umma – US

Dustin Hoffman and Gene Hackman in ‘Runaway Jury’ (Netflix)

17 January

The Square (2013) – US (Netflix Original)

20 January

Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage – US (Netflix Original)

Sightless – US

23 January

Just Love – US

The Killing of a Sacred Deer – US

25 January

Begin Again – US

Mi Obra Maestra – US

27 January

Hotel Transylvania – US

26 January

Goyo: The Boy General – US

28 January

Nathicharami – US

29 January

Close Enemies – US (Netflix Original)

Journey to Greenland – US (Netflix Original)

Barry Keoghan in ‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer’ (Netflix)

TV SHOWS LEAVING NETFLIX UK/US

1 January

The Bride of Habaek – UK

Love Life – UK

The Mindy Project – US

24 Hours in A&E – UK

2 January

Because This Is My First Life – UK

Betty en NY – UK

Deep Water – UK

Live Up to Your Name – UK

Running Man – UK

5 January

Cuckoo – UK

11 January

When Heroes Fly (Netflix Original)

16 January

El Vato – UK (Netflix Original)

19 January

Crazy, Lovely, Cool – US

20 January

The Real World season 28 – US

‘The Mindy Project’ is leaving Netflix (Hulu)

STAND-UP COMEDY LEAVING NETFLIX UK/US

1 January

Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood

FITNESS SPECIALS LEAVING NETFLIX UK/US

1 January

Fall in Love with Vinyasa – US

Football-Inspired Workouts for All

HIT & Strength with Tara – US

Kickstart Fitness with the Basics – US

KIDS TITLES LEAVING NETFLIX UK/US

1 January

Dragons: Dawn of the Dragon Racers

DreamWorks Happy Holidays from Madagascar

DreamWorks Holiday Classics – UK

DreamWorks How to Train Your Dragon Legends

DreamWorks Kung Fu Panda Awesome Secrets – US

DreamWorks Short Stories – UK

DreamWorks Shrek’s Swamp Stories – US

DreamWorks Spooky Stories

DreamWorks Spooky Stories: Volume 2 – US

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir – UK

Morphle – UK

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Rainbow Rangers season two

Talking Tom and Friends – UK

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy – US

26 January

Puss in Boots: Trapped in An Epic Tale (Netflix Original) – US