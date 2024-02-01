Netflix: Every movie and TV show leaving today as February 2024 begins
Catch them while you still can
Another month, another slew of movies and TV shows being removed from Netflix.
With every new month comes another list of titles taken off the platform without fanfare – and February 2024 is no different.
You might discover a film or series is being removed by chancing upon the detail while scrolling through Netflix’s library. But while the streaming service does not receive an official list of everything set to be culled, The Independent has you sorted.
In an attempt to avoid surprise when that title that’s been on your watchlist for years suddenly disappears, here is a rundown of everything being removed in February – including films starring Emma Stone and Bradley Cooper.
NB: The Independent compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix.
1 February
The Addams Family (1991) – US
Arctic – US
Baby Mama – US
Bad Day for the Cut – UK
Beverly Hills Cop – UK
Black Christmas (2019) – US
Black Hawk Down – UK
Black Swan – US
The Bling Ring – US
Call Me by Your Name – US
Click & Collect – UK
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 – US
DC League of Super-Pets – US
Downsizing – US
Eagle Eye – US
Eat Pray Love – US
Fatale – US
Forgetting Sarah Marshall – US
Ghostbusters (2016) – UK
Green Lantern – US
Guilty – UK/US
Heat – US
Heatwave – UK
How Do You Know – US
How to Train Your Dragon – US
In the Line of Fire – US
La La Land – US
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones – US
Murder on the Orient Express (1974) – US
National Champions – US
Nerve – UK
The One – US
Scott Pilgrim vs the World – US
Sherlock Gnomes – US
Smurfs: The Lost Village – UK
The Smurfs 2 – UK
Taken – US
Taken 2 – US
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines – UK
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi – US
The Wife – US
The Wretched – US
Who Am I – US
Zoom: Academy for Superheroes – UK
3 February
Benediction – UK
Lansky – UK
4 February
Doob: No Bed of Roses – UK/US
5 February
Gully – UK
The Informer – US
Sicario – UK
9 February
She’s the Man – UK
10 February
Can You Keep a Secret? – UK
Ghostbusters: Afterlife – UK
Prisoners – US
Synchronic – UK
11 February
Father Stu – US
Goosebumps – US
Mundina Nildana – UK/US
12 February
American Sniper – UK
This Is the Life – US
13 February
Christine (2016) – US
15 February
Ayana – UK/US
Chicken Run – US
The First Wives Club – UK
Genius – UK
Hostel: Part III – UK
Knight and Day – UK
Love & Other Drugs – UK
Prometheus – US
Real Steel – US
A Time to Kill – UK
16 February
Bridesmaids – UK
Last Man Down – US
The Resurrection of Gavin Stone – US
17 February
Pahuna – US
20 February
Operation Finale – US
29 February
The Farewell – US
Morbius – US
The Last Black Man in San Francisco – US
Snowpiercer – US
TV
1 February
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: The Series season one – UK/US
Survivor season 32 – Kaôh Rōng – US
Zig & Sharko season three – US
2 February
Come Dine with Me – UK
Deadline – UK
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir – UK
Zig & Sharko season three – UK/Us
4 February
The Ultimate Braai Master season seven – UK/US
5 February
The Ultimate Braai Master – US
6 February
Around the World in 80 Days (2021) – UK
7 February
Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence (Netflix Original) – US
Sons of the Caliphate – US
Sword Art Online – UK
8 February
Meet the Adebanjos – US
13 February
Sleepless Society: Insomnia – UK/US
16 February
Battlebots – UK
Below Deck Sailing Yacht – UK
17 February
Homeland – UK
Versailles season three – US
21 February
Zindagi in Short – US
24 February
Married at First Sight season 12 – US
The Real Worldseason 12 – US
27 February
19-2 – UK/US
Million Pound Menu –US
Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie – US
28 February
American Pickers season 15 – US
29 February
Babylon Berlin (Netflix Original)– US
Documentary
2 February
Adrian’s Dunbar’s Coastal Ireland – UK
16 February
Gareth Thomas: HIV and Me – UK
Comedy
16 February
Greg Davies Live: Firing Cheeseballs at a Dog – UK
Greg Davies Live: The Back of My Mum’s Head – UK
20 February
Kevin James: Sweat the Small Stuff – US
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies