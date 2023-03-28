Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mark Ruffalo has called Jeremy Renner an “inspiration to all” after the actor shared that he is able to walk on a treadmill months after his New Year’s Day accident.

On Sunday (26 March), Renner posted a clip to Twitter in which he can be seen walking.

“I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will,” the Hawkeye star wrote, accompanying the post with the hashtags: “#Mindful #Intended #Recovery.”

The following day, Ruffalo retweeted the post, adding: “Amazing. An inspiration to all. #Inspired.”

Ruffalo stars as the Hulk (AKA Bruce Banner) opposite Renner’s Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the 15-second video, Renner can be seen on a high-end treadmill. It was shared nearly three months after he broke more than 30 bones and suffered serious injuries following a snowplough accident on New Year’s Day.

During the video, Renner speaks with another man and explains that using the treadmill feels like walking with “a cane”.

The January accident left Renner in “critical but stable condition” after his snowplough ran him over at his property outside Reno, Nevada.

At the time, the actor was met with an outpouring of support from his fans and Marvel co-stars, including Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi and Chris Pratt.

In another update last week, the Marvel star celebrated the return of the snowplough, which had been previously taken by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department in order to “rule out any potential mechanical failure of why it may have started to roll”.

The Avengers star wrote: “She’s finally making her way home!” alongside a photo of the machine.

In February, Renner shared a clip of himself using a fitness machine with only one leg.

“Whatever it takes,” he wrote in the caption, referring to a quote from his Marvel costar Chris Evans (who plays Captain America) in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

In a second post, the Hurt Locker star shared a photograph of himself reading The Book of Awakening by Mark Nepo. He captioned it: “Mental recovery too.”