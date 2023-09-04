La Haine and Amélie star Mathieu Kassovitz ‘seriously injured’ in motorbike crash

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

French star Mathieu Kassovitz has been “seriously injured” in a motorcycle accident.

The 56-year-old star, who starred in and directed the 1995 film La Haine and appeared alongside Audrey Tatou in Amélie (2001), was participating in a motorbike training course at the time of the incident.

French media is reporting that Kassovitz is in “worrying condition”, and suffered head trauma as well as a fractured pelvis.

Agence France-Presse reports that the star was undertaking the training in preparation for a role in a new film.

According to Le Parisien, his daughter was on a motorbike behind him at the time of the crash.

Authories in Essone, which is located south of Paris, said that Kassovitz has been taken to hospital in Kremlin-Bicêtre

The star, who received his motorcycle licence when he was 40, burst onto the scene in 1995 with La Haine, which he starred in and directed when he was 27.

He co-starred in the film with Vincent Cassel. For it, he won the César for Best Film and the Best Director prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

His Hollywood film credits include the Halle Berry-starring horror film Gothika (2003), which he also directed, and Steven Spielberg’s drama Munich. Kassovitz’s most recent directorial effort was the 2011 film Rebellion, a war film based on a true story of French commandos who clashed with tribes in New Caledonia, the Melanesian territory of France.

He most recently stared in Visions alongside Diane Kruger. The film premiered just two weeks ago at the Angoulême Francophone

The Independent has contacted Kassovitz’s reps for comment.