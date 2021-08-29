​​Matthew Mindler, a former child actor who portrayed Steve Coogan’s son in the comedy film Our Idiot Brother, has died at the age of 19.

Mindler was reported missing earlier this week, having disappeared from Pennsylvania’s Millersville University, where he was a first-year student.

In a statement published to social media on Saturday (28 August), Millersville University president Daniel A Wubah announced that Mindler had died.

“It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University,” Wubah wrote. “Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time.”

“This is a time of grief for the family, our campus and the community,” he added. “I ask that the campus community come together to support each other, and our students, during this difficult time.”

Mindler’s body was found in Manor Township near the Millersville campus. A cause of death has yet to be announced.

The former actor Matthew Mindler, and alongside Paul Rudd at the 2011 premiere of ‘Our Idiot Brother' (Handout/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The former actor portrayed the young son of Coogan and Emily Mortimer in Our Idiot Brother, which starred Paul Rudd as a bohemian layabout who regularly clashes with his family.

While Mindler’s mother confirmed to local press that her son had not acted in some time, his credits also included the soap opera As the World Turns and a number of short films.