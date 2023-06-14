Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Miriam Margolyes has announced that England has “become a s***hole”, in a scathing critique of contemporary Britain.

The 82-year-old actor, known for her roles in films such as The Age of Innocence in 1993, as well as for playing Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter film adaptations, was asked whether the UK has regressed on LGBT+ rights.

Margolyes, who is a lesbian, responded to Vogue: “It’s not so much the gay part of things. I’m worried about all of it.

“I just think England has become a s***-hole. And the government is at the heart of the s***,” she continued. “There’s been a moral slide in England into the deep pit of iniquity.”

The UK has been under the control of a Conservative government since 2015; this was preceded by a Tory-led coalition with the Liberal Democrats from 2010 to 2015.

Asked whether the situation in the country could improve in the forseeable future, Margolyes made reference to the Tories’ hugely divisive anti-immigration policies.

“I don’t have a lot of hope at the moment,” she said. “I cannot believe that people are genuinely in approval of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda. Something’s happened to ordinary decent people that they can think that that is a legitimate solution.”

Announced by former prime minister Boris Johnson and former Home Secretary Priti Patel in April 2022, the policy sees people seeking asylum in the UK being deported to Rwanda for processing and resettlement.

In May, The Independent revealed that home secretary Suella Braverman was facing fresh allegations of ministerial code breaches over her failure to formally disclose years of previous work with the Rwandan government.

Elsewhere in the interview, Margolyes added that she had “sort of flirted” with the idea of entering politics herself. “But I’m too much of a loose cannon,” she added.

Last month, Margolyes revealed that she had been admitted to hospital for cardiac surgery.

The actor had undergone Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI), a minimally invasive procedure in which a narrow aortic valve is replaced.