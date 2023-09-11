Forget Timothée and Kylie, look who else was at the US Open

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Film fans are pointing out at least one key omission from US Open Tennis’s post about the celebrities who attended the final this weekend.

On Sunday (10 September), the sporting tournament’s official Twitter channel shared photos from the celebrity section, mentioning the presence of Timothée Chalamet, his rumoured girlfriend Kylie Jenner, and Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox.

However, while failing to namecheck Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who plays Cousin Richie in TV series The Bear, the Twitter account was also called out for failing to draw attention to the presence of one particularly huge name: Molly Ringwald.

Ringwald, the star of Eighties “Brat Pack” films including The Breakfast Club and Pretty in Pink, attended the final that saw Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev, a victory that saw him equal Margaret Court’s record haul of 24 Grand Slams.

It was a rare public appearance for Ringwald, 55, and her appearance delighted many, who shared messages of happiness at spotting her on social media – as well as frustration over her “erasure”.

“This photo and video keeps popping up with various mentions and just saying… the Molly Ringwald erasure. Shout-out to our rom com queen,” one tweet read, with another stating: “So US Open got the audacity to crop out the MOTHER of all MOTHER Molly Ringwald...”

“UM is that Molly Ringwald looking like an ageless wonder in the bottom right???” one fan asked, with a sports fan writing: “I’m proud to be with the people who see this clip and shout ‘that’s Molly Ringwald!’”

It was then highlighted that, “if Molly Ringwald is feeling at all down, she should take a look at Twitter tonight”. The user then added: “You are loved, girl.”

Find more reactions to Ringwald’s appearance below.

Ringwald's more recent roles include the Kissing Booth films. She also co-starred alongside Moss-Bachrach in an episode of The Bear.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

One viral tweet by writer Matt Post poked fun at the attention Chalamet and Jenner were receiving, as he remarked: “Who gives a s*** COUSIN IS IN THE BOTTOM ROW.”

His comment referred to Moss-Bachrach’s The Bear character, Cousin Richie, who quickly became a fan-favourite when the show launched on Hulu in 2022.

This was Chalamet and Jenner’s third public outing since seemingly confirming their relationship at a Beyoncé’s concert in LA. A video shared on social media showed the couple talking, kissing and laughing while watching the gig.