34 stars who regret famous movie roles, from Jim Carrey to Jessica Alba

Between Harrison Ford, Channing Tatum and Viola Davis, even the biggest actors have their fair share of regrets

Jacob Stolworthy,Jack Shepherd
Monday 03 January 2022 12:53
Comments
Blade Runner - trailer

“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the more obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be hugely revealing.

For instance, many actors have spoken negatively about their time spent as a superhero (Ben Affleck, Jessica Alba, Halle Berry), portraying a teenage heartthrob (Robert Pattinson, Zac Efron) or continuing with a long-running franchise (Matt Damon, Daniel Radcliffe).

Others have said they took a job solely on a director’s filmography only to be let down by the final results of their collaboration (Charlize Theron).

Most surprising are those actors who appear in iconic roles, yet look back with disdain (Christopher Plummer, Idris Elba).

Below, The Independent looks at 34 actors who regret some of their biggest roles, from Viola Davis in The Help to Colin Farrell in Miami Vice.

Recommended

Click through below to see who made the list

34 actors who regret big roles

Show all 34

Read more:

37 best film twists we never saw coming

37 films that are genuinely scary

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in