“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the more obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be hugely revealing.

For instance, many actors have spoken negatively about their time spent as a superhero (Ben Affleck, Jessica Alba, Halle Berry), portraying a teenage heartthrob (Robert Pattinson, Zac Efron) or continuing with a long-running franchise (Matt Damon, Daniel Radcliffe).

Others have said they took a job solely on a director’s filmography only to be let down by the final results of their collaboration (Charlize Theron).

Most surprising are those actors who appear in iconic roles, yet look back with disdain (Christopher Plummer, Idris Elba).

Below, The Independent looks at 34 actors who regret some of their biggest roles, from Viola Davis in The Help to Colin Farrell in Miami Vice.

