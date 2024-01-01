Netflix: Every movie and TV series being removed from streaming service tomorrow today
Catch them before they vanish from your watchlist
Netflix is taking down a bunch of movies and TV shows from its service in January.
After a busy month for the streaming service, the next 31 days will bring yet more titles for subscribers to watch, but there are numerous titles that will suddenly disappear from your watchlist throughout the month.
To minimise surprise, we have put together a comprehensive list of everything being removed.
NB: The Independent compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix.
FILMS LEAVING NETFLIX UK/US
1 January
Acrimony – UK
The Adjustment Bureau – US
The Adventures of Tintin – US
The Age of Adaline – US
The Age of Innocence – UK
American Beauty – US
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues – US
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy – US
Astro Boy – US
Backdraft – US
The Bank Job – UK
A Beautiful Mind – US
Bridget Jones’s Baby – UK
Bridget Jones’s Diary – UK
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason – UK
Captain Phillips – US
Casper – US
Catch Me If You Can – US
Chloe – US
Christmas Wedding Planner
Christmas with a View
Cinderella Man – US
Conan the Barbarian (2011) – US
Couples Retreat – US
Crank – US
Crank 2: High Voltage – US
Daddy Day Camp – UK
The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1 – UK
Donnie Brasco – US
Drag Me to Hell – US
Dragnet – US
The Eagle – US
8 Mile – US
The Electric Horseman – US
Fall of the Krays – UK
Fast Times at Ridgemont High – US
Field of Dreams – US
The Fighter – US
The Firm (1993) – US
Friends with Benefits – US
Full Out 2: You Got This!
Gamer – US
Get Him to the Greek – US
Gladiator – US
Godzilla vs Kong – US
Godzilla: King of the Monsters – US
Good Burger – UK
The Great Waldo Pepper – US
Green Zone – US
Halloween (2007) – UK
The Heartbreak Kid (2007) – UK
Hulk – US
I Am Jonas (Netflix Original)
Incarnate – US
The Interpreter – US
Jaws – US
Jaws: The Revenge – US
Jaws 2 – US
Jaws 3 – US
The Jerk – US
The Karate Kid (1984) – US
The Karate Kid Part II – US
The Kill Team – US
Kung Fu Panda – US
Labyrinth – UK
Land of the Lost – US
The Last Castle – UK
Last Vegas – US
Live Up to Your Name – US
Lost In Translation – US
Love Actually – US
Madea’s Family Reunion – US
Maid in Manhattan – UK
Megamind – US
Merku Thodarchi Malai
Midnight Run – US
Midway – US
Mission: Impossible – US
Mission: Impossible II – US
Mission: Impossible III – US
Mom and Dad – UK
The Money Pit – US
Mr Bean’s Holiday – US
The Mummy (2017) – US
The Ninth Gate – UK
No Country for Old Men – UK
Nocturnal Animals – US
Non-Stop – US
Obsessed – US
Power Rangers (2017) – UK
Prom Night (2008) – US
Public Enemies – US
Puriyatha Puthir
The Raid – UK
The Raid 2
Rise of the Krays – UK
The Road to El Dorado – US
Robin Hood (2010) – US
Role Models – US
Runaway Bride – US
Running Man – US
Safe (2012) – US
Safe House – US
Sanju
Saving Private Ryan – US
Scarface (1983) – US
The Sentinel (1977) – US
Snitch – US
The Social Network – US
Spy Game – US
State of Play – US
The Sweetest Thing – US
Taramani
Ted 2 – US
They Shall Not Grow Old – US
This Is the End – US
The Truman Show – UK
2012 – US
Two Weeks to a Stronger Core – US
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love – UK
U-571 – US
The Uninvited – UK
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
War – UK
War of the Worlds – US
Warrior – UK
Watchmen – UK
A Wedding for Christmas – UK
Werewolves Within – UK
White Christmas – US
Wind River – US
Woody Woodpecker – US
Wrong Turn (2003) – UK
Year One – US
Zone 414 – US
2 January
A Call to Spy – US
Hellboy (2004) – UK
3 January
The Gentlemen – UK
4 January
Colors of Love – UK
Drive – UK
5 January
Redemption of a Rogue – UK
10 Minutes Gone – US
6 January
BlacKkKlansman – US
Deadly Cut – UK
Get Out – US
Ma – US
Profile – UK
12 Mighty Orphans – UK
7 January
Komola Rocket
Next Enti?
This Little Love of Mine
8 January
Is Love Enough? Sir
11 January
The Colony – US
Departures – UK
Paranormal Activity – UK
12 January
Very Big Shot
13 January
Baazaar
Spy Kids – US
Spy Kids 3: Game Over – US
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams – US
14 January
Maiden
15 January
Ali – UK
Bros: After the Screaming Stops – UK
The Client – UK
Dancer – UK
The Doll – US
The Doll 2
Don’t Say a Word – UK
Don’t Tell a Soul – UK
Echcharikkai – UK
JFK – UK
Liam Gallagher: As It Was – UK
Paycheck – UK
Runaway Jury – UK
The Terminal – UK
Uncharted – US
Under Seige – UK
Wish You
Wolf Alice: On the Road – UK
16 January
Feast of the Seven Fishes – US
The First Monday in May – UK
A Monster Calls – US
The Take – US
Umma – US
17 January
The Square (2013) – US (Netflix Original)
20 January
Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage – US (Netflix Original)
Sightless – US
23 January
Just Love – US
The Killing of a Sacred Deer – US
25 January
Begin Again – US
Mi Obra Maestra – US
27 January
Hotel Transylvania – US
26 January
Goyo: The Boy General – US
28 January
Nathicharami – US
29 January
Close Enemies – US (Netflix Original)
Journey to Greenland – US (Netflix Original)
TV SHOWS LEAVING NETFLIX UK/US
1 January
The Bride of Habaek – UK
Love Life – UK
The Mindy Project – US
24 Hours in A&E – UK
2 January
Because This Is My First Life – UK
Betty en NY – UK
Deep Water – UK
Live Up to Your Name – UK
Running Man – UK
5 January
Cuckoo – UK
11 January
When Heroes Fly (Netflix Original)
16 January
El Vato – UK (Netflix Original)
19 January
Crazy, Lovely, Cool – US
20 January
The Real World season 28 – US
STAND-UP COMEDY LEAVING NETFLIX UK/US
1 January
Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood
FITNESS SPECIALS LEAVING NETFLIX UK/US
1 January
Fall in Love with Vinyasa – US
Football-Inspired Workouts for All
HIT & Strength with Tara – US
Kickstart Fitness with the Basics – US
KIDS TITLES LEAVING NETFLIX UK/US
1 January
Dragons: Dawn of the Dragon Racers
DreamWorks Happy Holidays from Madagascar
DreamWorks Holiday Classics – UK
DreamWorks How to Train Your Dragon Legends
DreamWorks Kung Fu Panda Awesome Secrets – US
DreamWorks Short Stories – UK
DreamWorks Shrek’s Swamp Stories – US
DreamWorks Spooky Stories
DreamWorks Spooky Stories: Volume 2 – US
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir – UK
Morphle – UK
Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
Rainbow Rangers season two
Talking Tom and Friends – UK
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy – US
26 January
Puss in Boots: Trapped in An Epic Tale (Netflix Original) – US
