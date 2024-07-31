Support truly

What goes up must come down – and that’s no different when it comes to films and TV shows on Netflix.

Every month, while the streaming service adds a bursting list of titles to its library, it also removes a large amount – and, in the case of the UK, it does so without warning subscribers.

As a consequence, this means that things you’ve been meaning to get around to viewing after adding them to your watchlist may suddenly disappear.

Netflix Original titles are no longer safe from these removals, either – this month will see the culling of acclaimed 19th-century chiller The Alienist, German series Perfume and comedy special Tim Dillon: A Real Hero. While released in the US on TNT, The Alienist was made available to stream on Netflix in the UK.

The Independent has compiled a full list of every single movie and TV series being taken down in August 2024.

NB: We put this list together with help from What’s on Netflix.

1 August

The American – US

American Graffiti – US

Anaconda – US

Battleship – US

The Best Man Holiday – US

Born on the Fourth of July – US

The Bye Bye Man – US

Conan the Barbarian (1984) – US

The Eagle – US

Easy A – UK

Enough – US

Fatal Attraction – US

Fresh (1994) – US

Fun with Dick & Jane (2005) – US

Glass – US

James McAvoy in ‘Glass’ ( Warner Bros Pictures )

God’s Not Dead – US

The Great Wall – US

Groundhog Day – UK

Hasta los dientes – UK/US

Heavy – US

Hulk – US

The Interpreter – US

It Could Happen To You – US

It’s Kind of a Funny Story – US

Just Friends – UK

King Richard – US

Knocked Up – US

The Land Before Time – US

Looper – US

Lucy – US

Manu – US

The Matrix – US

The Matrix Reloaded – US

The Matrix Revolutions – US

‘The Matrix’

Miss Bala – UK

Moneyball – US

90 ML – UK/US

The Other Boleyn Girl – US

Paprika – UK

The Peacemaker – UK

Poms – US

Public Enemies – US

Resident Evil – US

Resident Evil: Retribution – US

Ride Along – US

Role Models – US

Serial Mom – US

Shrek – US

Donkey (Eddie Murphy) and Shrek (Mike Myers) in the original ‘Shrek' ( DreamWorks )

Smokey and the Bandit – US

Smokey and the Bandit II – US

Something’s Gotta Give – US

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron – US

SWAT: Under Siege – US

The Theory of Everything – US

Traffic – US

Trauma Center – US

Two Lovers – US

Uyare – UK/US

Waves – US

3 August

300: Rise of an Empire – US

The Vanished – UK

4 August

The Guilt Trip – UK

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile – US

5 August

Forgiven – UK/US

The Re-Education of Molly Singer – US

6 August

King Richard – UK

7 August

Bahubali: The Beginning – UK/US

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – UK/US

The Devil Wears Prada – UK

8 August

Our House – UK

11 August

Brightburn – UK

The Outfit (2022) – UK

12 August

Allied – UK

13 August

Memento – UK

The Woman King – US

14 August

Paddington – US

The first ’Paddington’ film is leaving Netflix ( StudioCanal )

15 August

Bigfoot Junior – UK

Christmas with the Coopers – UK

Daredevil – UK

Dear John – UK

The Founder – UK

Game of Death – UK

Ghosts of War – UK

Monte Carlo – UK

Viola Davis in ‘The Woman King' ( Ilze Kitshoff )

16 August

The Boss – UK

Dumb and Dumber To – US

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi – UK

Gladiator – UK

Jackass Forever – UK

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – UK

Madagascar – UK

The Mummy (2017) – UK

Pitch Perfect – UK

Pitch Perfect 2 – UK

Pitch Perfect 3 – UK

Ride Along 2 – UK

Ted 2 – UK

Walk of Shame – US

Warcraft – UK

Wild Bill – UK

Russell Crowe in 2000 film ‘Gladiator’ ( Paramount Pictures )

18 August

A Game of Secrets – UK

20 August

A Walk in the Woods – US

21 August

The Girl Allergic to Wi-Fi – UK/US

22 August

Avengement – UK/US

Copshop – UK

23 August

Everything Everywhere All at Once – US

Men in Black – UK

Men in Black 3 – UK

24 August

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – US

25 August

Berlin Syndrome – US

The River Runner – UK

27 August

The Accountant – US

Marcel (voiced by Jenny Slate) in ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ ( A24 )

31 August

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

American Hustle

Beverly Hills Ninja

The Blind Side

Burn After Reading

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Edge of Seventeen

First Knight

First Sunday

The Gift

Liar Liar

Miami Vice

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Pineapple Express

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

That’s My Boy

Total Recall

Unthinkable

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst in ‘Spider-Man' ( Sony )

TV

1 August

Autumn’s Concerto season one – UK/US

Darwin’s Game season one – UK/US

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea season one – UK/US

Office Girls season one – UK/US

The Prince who Turns Into a Frog season one – UK/US

Top Gear season 29 and 30 – US

Toradora! season one – UK/US

You’re My Destiny season one– UK/US

4 August

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen – US

Dinotrux Supercharged season one to three (Netflix Original) – UK/US

8 August

Starstruck – UK

11 August

The Alienist season one and two (Netflix Original) – UK

Deathly stare: McEwen in ‘The Alienist’ ( TNT )

15 August

Inside the NFL – US

16 August

Page Eight – UK

Perfume (Netflix Original) – UK/US

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai season one – UK

18 August

Dogs Behaving Very Badly – UK

25 August

We Are Black & British – UK

Comedy

6 August

Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That – UK/US

9 August

Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State – UK/US

16 August

Tim Dillon: A Real Hero (Netflix Original) – UK/US