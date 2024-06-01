Netflix is removing a large selection of movies this weekend

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix is about to remove a large selection of titles this month – some of which might confuse users.

Every month, as well as adding a huge number of new releases, the streaming service takes down several movies and TV shows due to the expiry of licencing deals.

In the UK, Netflix keeps the identity of the departing shows a secret from its subscribers – but The Independent has put together a list of everything being removed in both the UK and US.

Among this month’s departing titles include two that won’t leave subscribers feeling too happy: Netflix Original series Black Spot, which ran for two seasons from 2017 to 2019, is being axed from the service as are more than 200 episodes of the anime series One Piece.

The latter is particularly confusing conisdering the live-action remake of the show has become one of Netflix’s most successful titles since it was released in August 2023.

Below is the full list of every title leaving Netflix in June 2024. NB: The Independent made this list with assistance from What’s on Netflix.

1 June

Amar – UK/US

AXL – UK

Boyz n the Hood – US

Burlesque – US

Catfight – UK/US

Chalet Girl – UK

The Choice – UK/US

Collide – UK

Copenhagen – UK/US

The Courier – US

Cuban Fury – UK

Daddy’s Little Girls – US

The Day Will Come – UK/US

The Disaster Artist – US

The Family – UK

Forever My Girl – US

Girls Trip – US

‘Girls Trip’ is leaving Netflix ( Universal Pictures )

The Great Gatsby (2013) – US

Happy Gilmore – US

How to Be Single – US

The Hunger Games – US

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire – US

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 – US

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 – US

The Impossible – US

Insidious – US

LA Confidential – US

‘LA Confidential’, starring Kim Basinger, is leaving Netflix ( Warner Bros )

Lakeview Terrace – US

Man Up – UK

Noah – US

Oh, Ramona! – UK/US

The Other Guys – US

Revolver – US

Seraphim Falls – US

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen – UK/US

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen – UK/US

Show Dogs – UK

Silent Hill – US

Skyscraper – US

Split – US

‘Split’, starring James McAvoy, is leaving Netflix ( Universal Pictures )

Sniper: Rogue Mission – US

SWAT – UK

Thank You for Your Service – UK

Think Like a Man – US

Think Like a Man Too – US

Tracks – UK

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection – US

2012 – US

The Vow – US

Voyagers – US

You’ve Got Mail – US

2 June

The Lost Husband – UK/US

3 June

Bullet Train – UK

Ready Player One – UK/US

‘Bullet Train’, starring Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, is leaving Netflix ( Universal Pictures )

4 June

Back to Q82 – UK/US

Blind Intersections – UK/US

Here Comes the Rain – UK/US

Wanted (2019) – UK/US

5 June

Edge of Tomorrow – UK/US

6 June

The Hangover – UK/US

The Hangover Part II – UK/US

The Hangover Part III – UK/US

7 June

The Many Saints of Newark – UK/US

Rock My Heart (Netflix Original) – UK/US

Stree – US

8 June

Becky – UK

9 June

Bronson – UK

10 June

The Big Short – UK

Captain Phillips – UK

Cook Off – UK/US

The Girl Next Door – UK

Open Wide – US

13 June

Catch the Fair One – UK

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom – US

‘Catch the Fair One’, starring Kali Reis, is leaving Netflix ( IFC Films )

14 June

Pihu – UK/US

15 June

Aliens in the Attic – UK

The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas – UK

Ella Enchanted – UK

Get Out – UK

Gone Baby Gone – UK

Good Will Hunting – UK

Home2Home – UK/US

Pulp Fiction – UK

Right Here Right Now – UK/US

What Happens in Vegas – UK

16 June

Africa United – US

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story – UK

The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2 – UK

Marry Me – UK

Lowriders – US

17 June

The Mule – US

‘The Mule’, starring Clint Eastwood, is leaving Netflix ( Warner Bros Pictures )

18 June

Eyes of a Thief – UK/US

Pomegranates and Myrrh – UK

19 June

I Give It a Year – UK

24 June

The Invitation – US

26 June

Dirty Grandpa – US

The Imitation Game – US

29 June

Meg 2: The Trench – US

‘Meg 2: The Trench’, starring Jason Statham, is leaving Netflix ( Warner Bros Pictures )

TV

1 June

44 Cats – UK

Malverde, El Santo Patron – UK

One Born Every Minute – UK

The Mick – US

72 Cutest Animals – UK/US

72 Dangerous Places – UK/US

3 June

Baptiste – UK

The Platform – UK/US

5 June

Baby Ballroom – UK/US

I Have a Script – UK/US

In The Bosom of a Thorn – UK/US

What/If? (Netflix Original) – UK/US

The Writer – UK/US

10 June

Life Isn’t All Ha Ha Hee Hee – UK

Top Gear series 27 and 28 – US

12 June

Bodies (2006) – UK

14 June

Angela Black – UK

Black Spot (Netflix Original) – UK/US

Marlon – UK

The Unknown Hitman: The Story of El Cholo Adrian – UK

( Netflix )

15 June

Beyond Evil – UK/US

El desconocido – US

The Legend of White Snake – UK/US

Somewhere Only We Know – UK/US

When My Love Blooms – UK/US

18 June

The Deceived – UK

Documentary

1 June

Lost Home Movies of Nazi Germany – UK

14 June

Metallica: Some of Kind of Monster – UK/US

15 June

FTA

Sir! No Sir!

Anime

1 June

Card Captor Sakura – US

22 June

One Piece: The Naval Fortress

One Piece: The Foxy Pirate Crew

One Piece: The “Water Seven” Chapter

More than 200 episodes of ‘One Piece’ are being removed from Netflix ( Netflix )

Kids

1 June

Peter Rabbit – UK