Netflix’s June removals might confuse some viewers
Some unexpected titles are being taken down this coming month
Netflix is about to remove a large selection of titles this month – some of which might confuse users.
Every month, the streaming service takes down several movies and TV shows due to the expiry of licencing deals.
In the UK, Netflix keeps the identity of the departing shows a secret from its subscribers – but The Independent has put together a list of everything being removed in both the UK and US.
Among this month’s departing titles include two that won’t leave subscribers feeling too happy: Netflix Original series Black Spot, which ran for two seasons from 2017 to 2019, is being axed from the service as are more than 200 episodes of the anime series One Piece.
The latter is particularly confusing conisdering the live-action remake of the show has become one of Netflix’s most successful titles since it was released in August 2023.
Below is the full list of every title leaving Netflix in June 2024. NB: The Independent made this list with assistance from What’s on Netflix.
1 June
Amar – UK/US
AXL – UK
Boyz n the Hood – US
Burlesque – US
Catfight – UK/US
Chalet Girl – UK
The Choice – UK/US
Collide – UK
Copenhagen – UK/US
The Courier – US
Cuban Fury – UK
Daddy’s Little Girls – US
The Day Will Come – UK/US
The Disaster Artist – US
The Family – UK
Forever My Girl – US
Girls Trip – US
The Great Gatsby (2013) – US
Happy Gilmore – US
How to Be Single – US
The Hunger Games – US
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire – US
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 – US
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 – US
The Impossible – US
Insidious – US
LA Confidential – US
Lakeview Terrace – US
Man Up – UK
Noah – US
Oh, Ramona! – UK/US
The Other Guys – US
Revolver – US
Seraphim Falls – US
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen – UK/US
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen – UK/US
Show Dogs – UK
Silent Hill – US
Skyscraper – US
Split – US
Sniper: Rogue Mission – US
SWAT – UK
Thank You for Your Service – UK
Think Like a Man – US
Think Like a Man Too – US
Tracks – UK
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection – US
2012 – US
The Vow – US
Voyagers – US
You’ve Got Mail – US
2 June
The Lost Husband – UK/US
3 June
Bullet Train – UK
Ready Player One – UK/US
4 June
Back to Q82 – UK/US
Blind Intersections – UK/US
Here Comes the Rain – UK/US
Wanted (2019) – UK/US
5 June
Edge of Tomorrow – UK/US
6 June
The Hangover – UK/US
The Hangover Part II – UK/US
The Hangover Part III – UK/US
7 June
The Many Saints of Newark – UK/US
Rock My Heart (Netflix Original) – UK/US
Stree – US
8 June
Becky – UK
9 June
Bronson – UK
10 June
The Big Short – UK
Captain Phillips – UK
Cook Off – UK/US
The Girl Next Door – UK
Open Wide – US
13 June
Catch the Fair One – UK
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom – US
14 June
Pihu – UK/US
15 June
Aliens in the Attic – UK
The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas – UK
Ella Enchanted – UK
Get Out – UK
Gone Baby Gone – UK
Good Will Hunting – UK
Home2Home – UK/US
Pulp Fiction – UK
Right Here Right Now – UK/US
What Happens in Vegas – UK
16 June
Africa United – US
American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story – UK
The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2 – UK
Marry Me – UK
Lowriders – US
17 June
The Mule – US
18 June
Eyes of a Thief – UK/US
Pomegranates and Myrrh – UK
19 June
I Give It a Year – UK
24 June
The Invitation – US
26 June
Dirty Grandpa – US
The Imitation Game – US
29 June
Meg 2: The Trench – US
TV
1 June
44 Cats – UK
Malverde, El Santo Patron – UK
One Born Every Minute – UK
The Mick – US
72 Cutest Animals – UK/US
72 Dangerous Places – UK/US
3 June
Baptiste – UK
The Platform – UK/US
5 June
Baby Ballroom – UK/US
I Have a Script – UK/US
In The Bosom of a Thorn – UK/US
What/If? (Netflix Original) – UK/US
The Writer – UK/US
10 June
Life Isn’t All Ha Ha Hee Hee – UK
Top Gear series 27 and 28 – US
12 June
Bodies (2006) – UK
14 June
Angela Black – UK
Black Spot (Netflix Original) – UK/US
Marlon – UK
The Unknown Hitman: The Story of El Cholo Adrian – UK
15 June
Beyond Evil – UK/US
El desconocido – US
The Legend of White Snake – UK/US
Somewhere Only We Know – UK/US
When My Love Blooms – UK/US
18 June
The Deceived – UK
Documentary
1 June
Lost Home Movies of Nazi Germany – UK
14 June
Metallica: Some of Kind of Monster – UK/US
15 June
FTA
Sir! No Sir!
Anime
1 June
Card Captor Sakura – US
22 June
One Piece: The Naval Fortress
One Piece: The Foxy Pirate Crew
One Piece: The “Water Seven” Chapter
Kids
1 June
Peter Rabbit – UK
