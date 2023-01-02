Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix is getting rid of a load of movies and TV shows from its service in January.

The next 31 days may bring plenty more titles for subscribers to stream, but there are several things that may suddenly disappear from your watchlist throughout the month.

This includes one of the service’s most-streamed titles.

To minimise surprise, we have put together a comprehensive list of everything being removed.

Find a full list of everything being added to Netflix in January 2023 here.

NB: The Independent compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix.

SHOWS AND FILMS LEAVING NETFLIX UK:

1 January

The Accidental Golfer

Adult Behaviour… It’s All in the Mind

Angel (2008)

Annabell’s Spectacularities

The Apple War

Artificial Svensson

As Seen On TV

The Assault

Bang

Barbie: A Fairy Secret

The Bells in Old Town

Best Before

Beware of the Jonsson Gang

Bit by Bit

Bitch Hug

Bitter Sweetheart

Blackjack

Blackjackets

The Boy in the Tree

The Brig Three Lilles

Burlesque

Stanley Tucci and Cher in ‘Burlesque’ (Netflix)

The Call-Up

Career

Cheech & Chong’s Next Movie

The Chef (2005)

The Children (1945)

City of My Dreams

Clueless (1995)

The Constant Gardener

The Corridor

The Courier

A Day Will Dawn

Dear John (1964)

Dear Relatives

‘Clueless’ is leaving Netflix in January (CBS via Getty Images)

The Die Is Cast

The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

The Dream House

Drop Dead Fred

Eve’s Apple

False As Water

Fiancee For Hire

Flight

The Flute and the Arrow

For Her Sake

Four More Years

‘Divergent’ is one of many films leaving Netflix in January (Netflix)

Framed

From Mr Gunnar Papphamar

Gangs of New York

The Girls (1968)

Gossip (2000)

The Gear Adventures

Guest House Paradise

A Guest Is Coming

A Guy and a Gal

Gyllene Tider

Hairspray (2007)

Martin Scorsese’s ‘Gangs of New York’ is being taken off Netflix (Miramax)

Half Girlfriend

Hanna in Society

Happy We

Harry’s Daughters

The Health Journey

Here Is Your Life

High Rise Life – The Movie

Hitch

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

House of Angels – The Second Summer

House of Angels 3: Third Time Around

Hugo & Josefin

Martin Freeman as Bilbo Baggins in ‘The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey' (New Line Cinema)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

I

In the Arms of Roslagen

In the Mist

Ingeborg Holm

Inside Man

Inspector Späck

The Invisible

IRL

It Is Never Too Late

It’s All About Friends

The Jonsson Gang and Dynamite Harry

The Jonsson Gang Gets Gold Fever

The Jonsson Gang In Mallorca

Jack (1977)

The Jazz Fella

Jim and the Pirates Blom

The Job

Joker (1991)

‘Hunger Games’ film ‘Mockingjay’ is leaving Netflix in January

Julie

Jumanji

Just in Time

Karin Mansdotter

Karl Fredrik Reigns

Kicking and Screaming (2005)

Klara – Don’t be Afraid to Follow Your Dream

The Lady in Black

Let the Prisoners Go For Its Spring

Life (1999)

The Little Rascals

Love 65

Malar Pirates

Madagascar

The Man from Majorca

Mannequin In Red

A Man There Was

Marie Antoinette

The Medicine

Miffo

Mind the Gap

Robin Williams in ‘Jumanji’, which is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

Misa Mi

Miss Chic

Money

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad

1939

The Ninth Company

The Norrtull Gang

Office Hours

Only a Mother

The Outlaw and His Wife

P & B

PAC’s scary Halloween

Package Tour

Pass and Whiskers

The People of Varmland

The Pilgrimage to Kevlaar

The Pram

The Priest Who Knocked Out

The Priest Widow

Problem Child 2

Rain Follows the Dew

The first ’Naked Gun’ movie is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

Rallybrudar

Refuse

Ride Tonight!

The Right To Love

The Rooster

Rose on Tour

Santa Pac’s Merry Berry Day

Sara Learns Manners

Scenes from a Celebrity Life

Scream 4

Sean Bana

Sebbe

See No Evil, Hear No Evil

Seeking Temporary Wife

The Serpent’s Way

Servant’s Entrance

Shanty Town

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas

She’s the Man

Silver Linings Playbook

The Simple-Minded Murderer

Sir Arne’s Treasure

Skanör-Falsterbo

Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ (Netflix)

Snowroller

So Different

Son of the Midnight Sun

The Song of the Red Flower

Starring Maja

State of Play (2009)

The Stig Helmet Story

Straight Outta Compton

Strange Harbor

Strong As a Lion

The Strongest

Suddenly

Sune’s Summer

Swedes at Sea

The Talented Mr Ripley

‘Straight Outta Compton’ (Universal Pictures)

10,000 Hours

Terror in Resonance season one

To Go Ashore

To Help the Lady of the House

To Kill a Child

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?

Udta Punjab

Under the Sun

United 93

Up in the Air

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

The Vampires Diaries (eight seasons)

Well, We Were Lucky With the Weather Again

When Darkness Falls

While the Door Was Closed

The White Cat

Who Pulled the Plug?

Who Pulled the Plug? 3

Who Saw Him Die

The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death

Woman Without a Face

The World

Young Jonsson Gang – The Cornflakes Robbery

Young Jonsson Gang at Summer Camp

Young Jonsson Gang Reach for the Stars

Young Jonsson Gang Showing Off

A Zero Too Much

Jude Law and Matt Damon in 'TheTalented Mr Ripley' (Netflix)

2 January

Aval

Downton Abbey (six seasons)

Lellobee City Farm (one season)

Messy Goes to Okido (one season)

Mustang Island

Nate Is Late (one season)

The Office US (nine seasons)

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures (two seasons)

The Paper (two seasons)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers (one season)

Shaun the Sheep (two seasons)

Superstore (six seasons)

Timmy Time (two seasons)

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (one season)

Transformers: Cyberverse (one season)

Under Arrest (eight seasons)

Steve Carell in ‘The Office US’ (NBC)

3 January

Thieves of the Wood – Netflix Original

5 January

Catch.er

Who’s the Boss

6 January

Uncle Drew

9 January

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in ‘Twilight', which is being removed from Netflix (Summit Entertainment)

10 January

Mama’s Boy

The Wolf of Wall Street

11 January

Good Time

12 January

Back with the Ex (one season) – Netflix Original

Milada

15 January

Alibaba Aur 40 Chor

The Butterfly’s Dream

Marked

Osuofia in London

Osuofia in London 2

Pyar Ke Do Pal

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

16 January

Body Fixers (one season)

Four in a Bed (one season)

Jezebel

‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ (Netflix)

19 January

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

20 January

Damnation (one season) – Netflix Original

21 January

The Luminaries (one season)

SHOWS AND FILMS LEAVING NETFLIX US:

1 January

17 Again

1BR

A Cinderella Story (2004)

A Clockwork Orange

A Little Princess (1995)

Above the Rim

American Ultra

Any Given Sunday

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Mike Myers in ‘Austin Powers’ (New Line Cinema)

Bad Grandpa .5 (2014)

Beowulf

Big Daddy

Blanche Gardin: The All-Nighter

Blood Diamond

Blow

Blue Jasmine

Breaking the Bank

Call Me by Your Name

Captain Phillips

Casino Royale

Cells at Work! (one season)

Charlie Says

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka Series (one season)

Chocolat

City Slickers (1991)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Contraband

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Crazy, Stupid, Love (Ben Glass/Shutterstock)

Deliverance

Delta Farce

Dennis the Menace

Doing Hard Time

Dolphin Tale

Dolphin Tale 2

Donnie Brasco

Dreamer

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Elysium

Eraser

Eve’s Apple (La manzana de Eva)

Eyes Wide Shut

Falls Around Her

Final Score

Geronimo: An American Legend

Girl, Interrupted

Gladiator

Half Girlfriend

Half Past Dead

Hampstead

Hell or High Water

Here Comes the Boom

How Do You Know

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ (Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock)

I Love You, Man

Insidious: Chapter 2

Jack and Jill

Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio (one season)

John Q

Just In Time

Land of the Lost

Legends of the Fall

Lellobee City Farm

Life as We Know It

Linewatch

Love & Basketball

Mary Magdalene

Megamind

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black II

Men in Black 3

Menace II Society

Moneyball

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Natural Born Killers

New York Minute

Nickelodeon’s The Haunted Hathaways (two seasons)

Open Season: Scared Silly

Ophelia

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures (two seasons)

Pac’s Scary Halloween

PBS Kids’ The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That! (one season)

Piranha

Point Break

Police Academy

Quantum of Solace

Rat Race

Red Joan

Riot

Risky Business

Robin Hood (2010)

Rumor Has It…

Runaway Bride

Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in ‘Runaway Bride’ (Getty Images)

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Santa Pac’s Merry Berry Day

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Seven Years in Tibet

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

Shaun the Sheep (seasons four and five)

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

Snatch

Soul Plane

Star Trek (2009)

State of Play

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Bridges of Madison County

The Call

The Devil’s Own

The Dirty Dozen

The Interpreter

The Lake House

The Little Rascals (1994)

The Little Rascals Save the Day (2014)

The Lucky One

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

The Other Guys

The Paper (seasons one and two)

Think Like a Man

This Is the End

Timmy Time (one season)

To Be of Service

Training Day

Udta Punjab

Under Arrest (eight seasons)

Vampires (1998)

Vegas Vacation

Wanted

When Harry Met Sally...

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in ‘When Harry Met Sally...’ (Colmbia Picturesu)

Yes Man

Zero Dark Thirty

2 January

Thieves of the Wood (one season) – Netflix original

3 January

Blair Witch (2016)

7 January

Bulletproof 2

8 January

Rachet & Clank (2016)

9 January

LA’s Finest (two seasons)

Mama’s Boy

11 January

Back with the Ex (one season) – Netflix original

12 January

Milada

13 January

An Imperfect Murder

CHIPS

15 January

Batman: The Killing Joke (2016)

Marked

MindGamers

Osuofia in London

Osuofia in London II

The Butterfly’s Dream

The Vanished

16 January

Death of Me

Henry Danger (three seasons)

Hop

Jezebel

Legend

Steve Jobs

Michael Fassbender in ‘Steve Jobs’ (Universal Pictures)

18 January

Yummy Mummies (one season) – Netflix original

20 January

Cut Throat City

The App that Stole Christmas

21 January

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman

CALM WITH HORSES

Dinner With Friends (Friendsgiving) (2020)

22 January

Whisky

25 January

Acts of Vengeance

Prison Playbook (one season) – Netflix original

26 January

The Hateful Eight

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version (one season)

Z Nation (five seasons)

29 January

Holy Camp!

30 January

She’s Funny That Way