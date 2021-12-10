Every movie and TV show leaving Netflix this month
Catch them before they go
Every month, Netflix removes a bunch of titles without alerting subscribers.
Due to licencing rights, movies and TV shows tucked away in the streaming service’s library are taken down practically every day.
Not that you would know this – frustratingly, you’re only likely to know whether a certain title is leaving if you happen to select it.
While several titles are taken down over the course of a single month, it’s typically the first day of a new month that sees a large chunk removed.
Fortunately, we’ve compiled the full list of movies that are beingremoved this month, meaning you have only a short amount of them left to watch them.
Find a full list of every movie and TV show being added to Netflix in December here.
Movies
1 December
Across Grace Alley
Break Up 100
The Cable Guy
Cats & Dogs
Chal Bhaag
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Director’s Cut
Dance With Me
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
Don’t Go Breaking My Heart 2
Erin Brockovich
Falling Down
Faraar
Fury
Helios
How Do You Know
Interrogation
The Last of the Mohicans
The Legend of Secret Pass
Line Walker
The Little Mermaid
Love Off the Cuff
Mean Girls 2
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
1000 Rupee Note
Open Season 3
Paid in Full
Poseidon
The Prestige
Roll With Me
Set Off
She Remembers, He Forgets
Shelby American
Sorry We Missed You
Sucker Punch
The Sweeney
Triple Tap
Triumph in the Skies
The Untouchables
The Violin Player
Wandering Stars
Where the Wild Things Are
Why Me?
Wild Wild West
Wind Blast
Zathura
2 December
Suicide Squad (2016)
Temple
Tenkai Knights
3 December
Off Camera
4 December
Yesterday
6 December
Bob’s Broken Sleigh
No Game No Life: Zero
7 December
Late Night
8 December
Ugly Dolls
9 December
VFW
10 December
Good and Prosperous
The Intent 2: The Come Up
11 December
Monster House
12 December
Dawai Asmara
Pet Sematary (2019)
13 December
Alakada Reloaded
Being Mrs Elliot
The First Lady
The Ghost and the Tout
The Vendor
15 December
All of You
Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods
Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection
Isoken
Kita Kita
Muramba
Potato Potahto
Seoul Searching
3 Türken & ein Baby
Underdogs
16 December
Cruel Peter
I’ll Be Home for Christmas
A Wish for Christmas
18 December
The Dead Don’t Die
The Intruder
19 December
Wonder Park
20 December
Aquaman
Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent
23:59
21 December
Agent
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
TV
2 December
Borderline
Bromance
Dhia Sofea
Gormiti
Haunted House
Padamu Aku Bersujud
Refresh Man
9 December
The Cuba Libre Story
Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas
16 December
Clarence
Color of Woman
Crazy, Lovely, Cool
Fifty: The Series
Girls und Panzer
Goodbye My Wife
Happy And
Heaven’s Garden
Hjordis
Ice Fantasy
An Immortal Classic
K-Pop Extreme Survival
Miss Panda & Mr. Hedgehog
On the Real
Rake
Sons of the Caliphate
Steven Universe
20 December
Imperfect
Miss J Contemplates Her Choice
21 December
Sonic Boom
22 December
Attention, Love!
Jojo’s World
The King of Romance
Lion Pride
Love @ Seventeen
Love By Design
Love, Timeless
Marry Me, or Not?
Single Ladies Senior
To the Dearest Intruder
23 December
Demon’s Path
Comedy
1 December
Richard Pryor: Live in Concert
Kids and Family
15 December
Pocoyo & Cars
Pocoyo & The Space Circus
Pocoyo Carnival
Pocoyo Halloween: Space Halloween
Pocoyo Halloween: Spooky Movies
Pocoyo Special Sports
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies