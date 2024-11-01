Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Netflix removes a huge number of titles each month – and usually without explicitly warning subscribers.

While in the US, the streaming service announces which movies and TV series will be taken down ahead of time, this does not happen in the UK. This means that, as well as the addition of a staggering amount of projects this month, a number of titles could suddenly disappear from your watchlist without you realising.

Fortunately, The Independent has compiled a full list of everything being removed from Netflix in November, so you know which titles to prioritise.

One such TV series that’ll be taken down this month is Warrior, a cancelled drama whose fate was essentially placed in subscribers’s hands when it was added to the service in February 2024. It was believed that, if Warrior had become a Netflix hit, the show would have found a new home.

Sadly, it wasn’t to be, meaning this might be the last we’ve seen of the acclaimed drama with a 93 per cent score on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

It’s also worth noting that there’s a lot of concern that Friends will be removed from the UK version of Netflix.

This is not the case until at least 2025 – but, at the time of writing, the US sitcom will be removed from the majority of the service’s Asian territories, including India, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines, on 31 October.

NB: we put this list together with help from What’s on Netflix.

1 November

Agatha Christie: 100 Years of Poirot and Miss Marple – UK

Attack on Finland – US

The Beguiled (2017) – UK

Bliss – US

The Boss: Anatomy of a Crime – UK

Bull – UK

Bride of Chucky – US

Child’s Play 2 – US

Child’s Play 3 – US

The Circle – US

Convenience – UK

open image in gallery ‘Convenience’ is leaving Netflix ( Netflix )

Cult of Chucky – US

Curse of Chucky – US

Dark Waters – US

Dr Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat – US

Dr Seuss’ The Lorax – US

Eat Pray Love – US

Eric Idle’s What About Dick? – UK/US

The Expendables – US

The Expendables 2 – US

The Expendables 3 – US

Felon – UK

Furry Vengeance – UK

The Garden of Words – UK

The Haunting in Connecticut – US

Hellboy (2019) – US

How to Be a Latin Lover – US

Identity Thief – US

Insidious Chapter 2 – UK

Jack Reacher – US

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back – US

Jumanji – US

A Killer’s Mistake – UK

La La Land – US

open image in gallery ‘La La Land’ is leaving Netflix ( Lionsgate )

Life – US

Magic Mike – US

Magic Mike XXL – US

The Meaning of Monty Python – UK/US

Monty Python: Before the Flying Circus – UK/US

Monty Python Conquers America – UK/US

Monty Python’s Life of Brian – UK

Monty Python Live (Mostly): One Down, Five to Go – UK/US

Mr Deeds – US

Parrot Sketch Not Included: Twenty Years of Monty Python – UK/US

The Professionals – UK

The Quick and the Dead – UK

RED – US

RED 2 – US

The Remains of the Day – UK

open image in gallery 'The Remains of the Day' is leaving Netflix

Room – US

Safe Haven – UK

Save the Last Dance – US

Seed of Chucky – US

She’s Out of My League – UK

Shutter Island – UK

Soft & Quiet – US

Sonic the Hedgehog – US

Sniper: Assassin’s End – UK

Sniper: Reloaded – UK

Sniper: Ultimate Kill – UK

The Spectacular Now – US

Star Trek Beyond – US

Starship Troopers – US

open image in gallery ‘Starship Troopers’ is leaving Netflix ( COLUMBIA/TRISTAR )

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – UK

The Terminal – US

Think Like a Dog – US

The Wedding Planner – US

Welcome to the Jungle – US

When Calls the Heart – UK

World War Z – US

3 November

The Black Phone – UK

Bullet Train – UK

David – US

Uyire – US

4 November

Oththa Seruppu Size 7 – UK/US

open image in gallery ‘The Black Phone’ is leaving Netflix ( © 2021 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved. )

5 November

Luccas Neto in: Summer Camp – UK/US

Midnight at the Magnolia – UK/US

Mubarakan – UK/US

Where the Crawdads Sing – UK

6 November

A Man Called Otto – US

The Mechanic – UK

Paul Merson: Football, Gambling, and Me – UK

7 November

Edge of Tomorrow – US

The Last Forest – UK/US

open image in gallery ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ is leaving Netflix

8 November

Focus – UK

Paradise Beach (Netflix Original) – UK/US

10 November

Brian and Charles – UK

Limitless – UK

PS I Love You – UK

11 November

Night School – US

12 November

Pain & Gain – UK

13 November

Emelie – UK

The Great Train Robbery – UK

Robbie Williams Live at Knebworth – UK/US

14 November

Minions: The Rise of Gru – UK

open image in gallery ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru' is leaving Netflix ( AP )

15 November

Blended – UK

Cold Pursuit – UK

Disturbia – UK

First Man – US

The Hours – UK

Jack the Giant Slayer – UK

Nothing to Lose – UK/US

Nothing to Lose 2 – UK/US

Past Lives – UK

Room – UK

open image in gallery ‘Past Lives’ is leaving Netflix ( © Twenty Years Rights LLC )

16 November

About Time – UK

Ali G Indahouse – UK

Billy Elliot – UK

Bridesmaids – UK

Girls Trip – UK

The Great Wall – UK

Harriet – US

Hop – UK

Jaws – UK

12 Years a Slave – UK

2 Guns – UK

open image in gallery ‘Jaws’ is leaving Netflix ( Universal Pictures )

19 November

Miss Culinary – UK/US

20 November

Bangkok Buddies – UK/US

Dorasaani – US

21 November

The Crime – US

23 November

Evil Dead Rise – US

Sausage Party – US

open image in gallery ‘Evil Dead Rise’ is leving Netflix ( © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. )

Television

1 November

Angry Birds – UK/US

Dead Set – UK

Falling in Love Like a Romantic Drama – US

Inside the Mind – UK

Monty Python’s Almost the Truth (Lawyer’s Cut) – UK/US

Monty Python’s Fliegender Zirkus – UK/US

Monty Python’s Flying Circus – UK/US

Monty Python’s Personal Best – UK/US

The Undateables – UK

Vientos de agua – US

open image in gallery ‘Dead Set’ is leaving Netflix ( Channel 4 )

2 November

The Deep – US

Key & Peele – US

Love Now – UK/US

Love You – UK/US

No Time for Shame (Netflix Original) – UK/US

Run & Gun – UK

Top Gear – US

3 November

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Netflix Original) – US

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (Netflix Original) – US

Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Netflix Original) US

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Netflix Original) – US

4 November

The Teacher – UK

5 November

The Amazing Race – US

10 November

Glitter Force (Netflix Original) – UK/US

Glitter Force Doki Doki (Netflix Original) – UK/US

Griff’s Great Australian Rail Trip – UK

Griff’s Great Kiki Road Trip – UK

Motherland – UK

Team Ninja Warrior – US

open image in gallery ‘Motherland’ is leaving Netflix

12 November

Laguna Beach – UK/US

Put Your Head on My Shoulder – UK/US

13 November

My Dear Warrior – UK/US

14 November

Warrior (Netflix Original) – UK/US

15 November

Gordon, Gino, and Fred’s Road Trip – UK

16 November

Tobot Galaxy Detectives – UK/US

20 November

Shahs of Sunset season one and two – US

Z Nation – UK

open image in gallery ‘Warrior’ is leaving Netflix

Comedy

1 November

Monty Python: Live at Aspen

Monty Python: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live