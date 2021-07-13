A documentary on Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka and a series tracking the high school life of Indian-American student Devi Vishwakumar are among the Asian shows coming to Netflix in July.

The streaming service has been adding plenty of shows from a wide range of countries like India, South Korea, and Japan to its already existing assorted list of programmes.

Starting off with Taapsee Pannu’s psychological thriller Haseen Dillruba - a Bollywood film about a widow who is implicated in her husband’s murder. The film was released on Netflix on 2 July.

Next up is Japanese professional tennis player Naomi Osaka’s three-part mini-series Naomi Osaka - the momentous docu-series is being released on 16 July, which covers the 23-year-old player’s triumphs and tribulations in defending the world champion title.

Another Indian original series to watch out for is the six-episode mini series Feels Like Ishq - a young adult rom-com show - releasing on 23 July. It is an anthology led by Radhika Madan, Tanya Maniktala, Zayn Marie Khan, and Neeraj Madhav.

For more Indian passage, it is worth looking at the return of Indian-American high schooler Devi Vishwakumar in Never Have I Ever season 2, available from 15 July on Netflix globally.

Never Have I Ever season 2 trailer

Netflix’s hit Korean zombie series Kingdom will return with a spin-off episode called Kingdom: Ashin of the North this month.

Though not much is known of the plot so far, the special episode looks to be a mix of thrill and horror. It is to air on 23 July.

Below is a list of films and TV shows coming to Netflix Asia in July 2021:

Japan

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Available now)

The Way of the Hot and Spicy (Available now)

Farewell Song (Available now)

Horimiya (Available now)

Naomi Osaka (16 July)

India

Haseen Dillruba (Available now)

Never Have I Ever season 2 (15 July)

Feels Like Ishq (23 July)

Korea

You Are My Spring [Season 1] (Available now with new episodes every Monday & Tuesday)

Racket Boys [Season 1] finale (20 July)

Kingdom: Ashin of the North (23 July)