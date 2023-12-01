Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix is going to be removing a large selection of titles from its library throughout December.

Each month, a new bunch of films and TV shows are added to the service – but with their arrival also comes the departure of many pre-existing titles on the platform, not to mention the cancellation of several shows still in their prime.

Netflix does not publish an official list listing what’s going to be removed, but The Independent (with help from What’s on Netflix) has you sorted.

Below is a compiltion of every single movie and TV series being taken down from Netflix UK and US before the end of 2023. We’ve listed the territory next to the title, but where there is no territory, it will be removed from both.

Find the full list of every movie and TV series being added to Netflix in December here.

Movies

1 December

About Last Night (2014) – US

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

American Made – US

The Amazing Spider-Man – US

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – US

Arrival – US

‘Arrival’ is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

As Good as It Gets – UK

Baby Dolls (2019)

Blue Lagoon: The Awakening (2012) – UK

Cut Bank – US

Dear John – US

The Devil’s Own – US

Effie Gray – US

Fences – US

Ghost Town – UK

Groundhog Day – US

‘Groundhog Day’ is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

The Happytime Murders – US

High End Yaariyan – US

Hook – US

The Human Factor – UK

Jindua – US

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008) – UK

Kung Fu Panda 2 – US

Lakeeran

The Lazarus Project (2008) – UK

The Ledge – UK

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted – US

Matilda (1996) – US

‘Matilda’ is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

Mahi NRI

Manto

New in Town – US

Pain & Gain – UK

Peppermint (2018) – US

Pitch Perfect – US

The Punisher (2004) – US

Qismat

Rainbow Time

Return to the Blue Lagoon – UK

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves – UK

‘Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves’ is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

Sad Hill Unearthed – UK

Sausage Party – UK

Seven Years in Tibet – UK

Sex and the City: The Movie – US

Sex and the City 2 – US

Shooter – UK

Solace – US

Spanglish – UK

Spider-Man – US

Spider-Man 2 – US

Spider-Man 3 – US

Stand By Me – UK

‘Stand By Me’ is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Superbad – US

Surf’s Up – US

Takers – US

Teefa in Trouble

Thug Life

Transporter 3 – US

U-Turn (2020)

Up in the Air

Vertical Limit – UK

The Whole Nine Yards – UK

Young Adult – UK

‘Young Adult’ is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

2 December

For the Love of Spock

Man of Steel – UK

3 December

The Best of Me – UK

Between Maybes

Brother in Love

Bygones Be Bygones

Deliha 2

Kids on the Block

Kill Me If You Dare – UK

Locked on You

Love, Surreal, and Odd – UK

Must Be… Love – UK

My Travel Buddy 2

‘Man of Steel’ is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

4 December

You Are My Home

5 December

Godzilla (2014)

6 December

One in a Billion

Riddick – UK

7 December

Ava

Monsters vs Aliens – UK

Jessica Chastain in ‘Ava’ (Vertical Entertainment)

8 December

Bobbleheads: The Movie – US

Other People

9 December

Kalel, 15

Pan’s Labyrinth – UK

10 December

Children of Adam

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives

Funny Boy

Juman

Just the Way You Are

Once Upon a Time

The Panti Sisters

She’s the One

‘Pan's Labyrinth’ is leaving Netflix

11 December

Asperger’s Are Us

Av: The Hunt – US

13 December

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America – US

14 December

Tammy – US

15 December

Bad Santa 2

The Last Legion – UK

The Reason I Jump – US

RED 2 – UK

Sand Storm

Spotlight – US

There Will Be Blood – UK

Vanjagar Ulagam

‘Spotlight’ is leaving Netflix (Netflix )

16 December

Andhadhun

Bwakaw

17 December

45 Years – UK

Dawn of the Dead (2004) – UK

Inkheart – UK

Lilli

Love You to the Stars and Back

Sakaling Maging Tayo

19 December

Armed and Deadly – UK

‘45 Years’ is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

20 December

Mothering Sunday – UK

Twice Upon a Time (Netflix Original)

21 December

Back of the Net

22 December

Sing 2 – US

TV

1 December

Basketball Wives – US

Call the Midwife – UK

LEGO: Friends – US

2 December

Couples Come Dine with Me – UK

The Guest – UK

Knightfall – UK

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir – UK

Ready Steady Cook – UK

Travel Man: 48 Hours In – UK

‘Sing 2’ is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

6 December

Hymn of Death (Netflix Original)

7 December

Zumbo’s Just Desserts (Netflix Original)

8 December

100 Days My Prince

Animal Park – UK

12 December

The Island with Bear Grylls – UK

Your Home, Made Perfect – UK

15 December

The Hills – US

Nightflyers (Netflix Original) – UK

16 December

Classic Merry Berry – UK

17 December

Ashes of Love

Final Space – UK

Joanna Lumley’s Jewel in the Nile – UK

Mary Berry Everyday – UK

22 December

The Dog Rescuers

Comedy

20 December

Rhys Nicholson Live at the Athenaeum