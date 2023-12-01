Netflix is removing a large number of movies and TV shows this weekend
Catch them before they disappear
Netflix is going to be removing a large selection of titles from its library throughout December.
Each month, a new bunch of films and TV shows are added to the service – but with their arrival also comes the departure of many pre-existing titles on the platform, not to mention the cancellation of several shows still in their prime.
Netflix does not publish an official list listing what’s going to be removed, but The Independent (with help from What’s on Netflix) has you sorted.
Below is a compiltion of every single movie and TV series being taken down from Netflix UK and US before the end of 2023. We’ve listed the territory next to the title, but where there is no territory, it will be removed from both.
Movies
1 December
About Last Night (2014) – US
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
American Made – US
The Amazing Spider-Man – US
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – US
Arrival – US
As Good as It Gets – UK
Baby Dolls (2019)
Blue Lagoon: The Awakening (2012) – UK
Cut Bank – US
Dear John – US
The Devil’s Own – US
Effie Gray – US
Fences – US
Ghost Town – UK
Groundhog Day – US
The Happytime Murders – US
High End Yaariyan – US
Hook – US
The Human Factor – UK
Jindua – US
Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008) – UK
Kung Fu Panda 2 – US
Lakeeran
The Lazarus Project (2008) – UK
The Ledge – UK
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted – US
Matilda (1996) – US
Mahi NRI
Manto
New in Town – US
Pain & Gain – UK
Peppermint (2018) – US
Pitch Perfect – US
The Punisher (2004) – US
Qismat
Rainbow Time
Return to the Blue Lagoon – UK
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves – UK
Sad Hill Unearthed – UK
Sausage Party – UK
Seven Years in Tibet – UK
Sex and the City: The Movie – US
Sex and the City 2 – US
Shooter – UK
Solace – US
Spanglish – UK
Spider-Man – US
Spider-Man 2 – US
Spider-Man 3 – US
Stand By Me – UK
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Superbad – US
Surf’s Up – US
Takers – US
Teefa in Trouble
Thug Life
Transporter 3 – US
U-Turn (2020)
Up in the Air
Vertical Limit – UK
The Whole Nine Yards – UK
Young Adult – UK
2 December
For the Love of Spock
Man of Steel – UK
3 December
The Best of Me – UK
Between Maybes
Brother in Love
Bygones Be Bygones
Deliha 2
Kids on the Block
Kill Me If You Dare – UK
Locked on You
Love, Surreal, and Odd – UK
Must Be… Love – UK
My Travel Buddy 2
4 December
You Are My Home
5 December
Godzilla (2014)
6 December
One in a Billion
Riddick – UK
7 December
Ava
Monsters vs Aliens – UK
8 December
Bobbleheads: The Movie – US
Other People
9 December
Kalel, 15
Pan’s Labyrinth – UK
10 December
Children of Adam
Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives
Funny Boy
Juman
Just the Way You Are
Once Upon a Time
The Panti Sisters
She’s the One
11 December
Asperger’s Are Us
Av: The Hunt – US
13 December
Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America – US
14 December
Tammy – US
15 December
Bad Santa 2
The Last Legion – UK
The Reason I Jump – US
RED 2 – UK
Sand Storm
Spotlight – US
There Will Be Blood – UK
Vanjagar Ulagam
16 December
Andhadhun
Bwakaw
17 December
45 Years – UK
Dawn of the Dead (2004) – UK
Inkheart – UK
Lilli
Love You to the Stars and Back
Sakaling Maging Tayo
19 December
Armed and Deadly – UK
20 December
Mothering Sunday – UK
Twice Upon a Time (Netflix Original)
21 December
Back of the Net
22 December
Sing 2 – US
TV
1 December
Basketball Wives – US
Call the Midwife – UK
LEGO: Friends – US
2 December
Couples Come Dine with Me – UK
The Guest – UK
Knightfall – UK
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir – UK
Ready Steady Cook – UK
Travel Man: 48 Hours In – UK
6 December
Hymn of Death (Netflix Original)
7 December
Zumbo’s Just Desserts (Netflix Original)
8 December
100 Days My Prince
Animal Park – UK
12 December
The Island with Bear Grylls – UK
Your Home, Made Perfect – UK
15 December
The Hills – US
Nightflyers (Netflix Original) – UK
16 December
Classic Merry Berry – UK
17 December
Ashes of Love
Final Space – UK
Joanna Lumley’s Jewel in the Nile – UK
Mary Berry Everyday – UK
22 December
The Dog Rescuers
Comedy
20 December
Rhys Nicholson Live at the Athenaeum
