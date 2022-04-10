Nicolas Cage has revealed which of his films he’d preserve for future generations if forced.

The actor participated in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Reddit on Saturday (9 April) ahead of the release of his new film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

One question he was asked is which of the many films he’s starred in he would most like to preserve for future generations.

Most actors would refuse to answer such a question – but not Cage. He tackled it head on, providing three film titles.

One film he picked was Bringing Out the Dead, the Martin Scorsese-directed drama from 1999. In it, Cage plays a depressed New York City paramedic.

His second choice was Pig, which was the acclaimed drama he starred in last year. During the same AMA, Cage said he thinks he did his finest work in the film, which follows a truffle hunter who investigates the theft of his beloved pig.

The third and final film Cage picked was the one he won his Oscar for – Leaving Las Vegas. Written and directed by Mike Figgis, the drama stars Cage as a suicidal alcoholic who decides to move to Las Vegas and drink himself to death.

Cage didn’t elaborate on his picks, but his fans are praising his choices on social media.

Nicolas Cage named the three films he’s starred in that he’d save for ‘posterity’ (Getty Images)

The actor, who plays a fictionalised version of himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, was recently praised for clearing up what he said was a “misconception” about the dozens of video-on-demand films he’s recently starred in.

In an interview with GQ, Cage defended his performances in the films, and said that he accepted the roles as he was in debt and needed to keep his mother “out of a mental institution”.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is released on 22 April.