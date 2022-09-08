The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Nicolas Cage welcomes first child with wife Riko Shibata, daughter August Francesca
It’s Shibata’s first child and Cage’s third
Nicolas Cage’s wife Riko Shibata has given birth to a baby girl, the couple’s first child together.
The 58-year-old actor and his artist wife, 27, welcomed daughter August Francesca Coppola Cage, on Wednesday 7 September in Los Angeles, a rep confirmed to People.
“Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter,” the rep said. “Mother and daughter are doing fine.”
The daughter is Shibata’s first child while Cage has two children – Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31 – from previous relationships.
The name for their new daughter seems to have changed since Cage announced the news on The Kelly Clarkson Show on 26 April.
Sharing the news with his “favourite song ever written”, “Across the Universe” by The Beatles, Cage said: “And her name, because of ‘Across the Universe’, her name is going to be Lennon Augie. Augie after my father,” he said. Cage’s father, August Coppola, died in 2009.
“I’ll call her Lenny for short,” Cage added. “I’m thrilled, it’s going to be the biggest adventure of my life.”
“Francesca” seems to be a nod to Cage’s uncle, famed director Francis Ford Coppola. They had planned to name a son Akira Francesco, after him, Cage explained to GQ in April. “My uncle... has decided to change his name to Francesco,” he said.
Cage and Shibata married in February 2021. It marks the actor’s fifth marriage.
Addressing his romantic history, Cage described himself as a “romantic”. “And when I’m in love, I want to give that person everything I can.”
“It’s my expression of saying, ‘I love you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you.’ And this is it for me.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies