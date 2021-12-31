Nicolas Cage says he identifies as a ‘thespian’ because ‘actor’ means ‘liar’

Ghost Rider star explains perceived difference between the two words

Maanya Sachdeva
Friday 31 December 2021 09:20
Comments
Nicolas Cage to play Dracula in upcoming Renfield movie

Nicolas Cage has said he would rather be called a “thespian” than an “actor”.

The Ghost Rider star explained his perceived difference between the two words, and why he was more inclined to self-identify as a thespian, in a new interview with Variety.

On the latest episode of Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, which was released on Thursday (30 December), Cage said: “For me it always implies, ‘Oh, he’s a great actor, therefore he’s a great liar.’”

So, Cage said, he prefers the term thespian despite the risk of sounding like a “pretentious a**hole”.

“‘Thespian’ means you’re going into your heart, or you’re going into your imagination, or your memories or your dreams, and you’re bringing something back to communicate with the audience,” said the 57-year-old, who has starred in more than 100 films since the 1984 rom-com Valley Girl catapulted him to fame.

Recommended

Most recently, Cage starred in Michael Sarnosi’s debut film Pig, which was released in July.

Cage’s portrayal of a reclusive Oregon chef, desperate to rescue his kidnapped truffle hunting pig from gangsters, in Sarnosi’s revenge-thriller earned him rave reviews.

In her four-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey said Cage’s performance in Pig was a “beautiful demonstration” of his ability to forge a “profound connection” with the role of Robert “Rob” Feld.

The Oscar-winner said he was surprised by the film’s success but that it was “nice to have an enthusiastic response”, in an earlier interview.

In September this year, Cage claimed he would never retire from acting, likening his profession to a “guardian angel”.

“I’m healthier when I’m working, I need a positive place to express my life experience, and filmmaking has given me that. So I’m never going to retire. Where are we now, 117 movies?” he had said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in