Hugh Grant has told Nigel Farage to “go f*** yourself” in response to his campaign for a net zero referendum.

The British actor replied to the former Brexit Party leader’s Twitter post on Saturday (5 March), in which he announced: “I am launching a new campaign to kill of Boris Johnson’s ruinous green agenda.

“We demand a referendum on Net Zero,” Farage added.

He then posted a screenshot of an article featured in The Mail on Sunday, in which he shared details of the campaign named Britain Means Business, which he founded alongside his Leave Means Leave co-founder Richard Tice.

The campaign calls for the abandonment of the Johnson’s flagship green policy, which Farage describes as “a scandal of epic proportions”.

Showing what he thought about Farage’s campaign, Grant replied: “Russian warship – go f*** yourself.”

Hugh Grant’s response to Nigel Farage (Twitter)

Johnson’s government announced its net zero strategy ahead of Cop26 climate talks in October 2021.

The policy outlined how the UK plans to reach its target of net zero emissions by 2050, although many warned it did not provide enough policies or investment to drive the transformation needed to reach net zero.