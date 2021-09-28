No Time To Die: Daniel Craig, Lashana Lynch, Léa Seydoux, and Cary Joji Fukunga arrive for premiere
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Billie Eilish, and Finneas O’Connell also in attendance
Trailer for ‘No Time To Die’
The stars of No Time To Die gathered in London on Monday for the premiere of the long-awaited James Bond film.
Daniel Craig, Lashana Lynch, Léa Seydoux, and director Cary Joji Fukunga all posed together on the Royal Albert Hall’s steps.
Craig is reprising the role of 007 for the last time, while Lynch portrays now 00 agent 00 and Seydoux reprises her part as Dr Madeleine Swann.
Also in attendance were Rami Malek, who plays villain Lyutsifer Safin, Ben Wishaw, aka Q, and Naomie Harris, who portrays Eve Moneypenny.
Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter), Ana de Armas (CIA agent Paloma), Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner), Dali Benssalah (Primo), and David Dencik (Valdo Obruchev) were also present.
They were joined by Billie Eilish, who sings the film’s theme song, and her brother, co-writer, and producer of the song Finneas O’Connell.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who co-wrote the screenplay, also attended.
Four members of the royal family – the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles, also walked the red carpet, along with producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson.
No Time To Die will be released on 30 September in the UK and 8 October in the US.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies