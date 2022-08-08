Olivia Newton-John death - live: Daughter posts moving tribute to Grease star, who has died aged 73
Olivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest moments
Hollywood legend Olivia Newton-John has died following a lengthy battle with breast cancer. She was 73 years old.
The actor’s husband John Easterling announced her death on her Facebook page on Monday afternoon.
“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” the post read.
“We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”
Mr Easterling continued: “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.”
“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”
Olivia Newton-John’s only child, Chloe Lattanzi, has posted a moving tribute to her mother, who has died at the age of 73. The 36-year-old – whose father is Matt Lattanzi – shared a host of photos of the pair on Instagram, including shots of when she was a baby and more recent snaps of the duo filming together.
Three days ago Lattanzi shared another picture of the two together, captioning it, “I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend.”
Dionne Warwick has paid tribute to her friend Olivia Newton-John in an emotional tweet, in which the legendary vocalist calls the late entertainer “one of the nicest people I had the pleasure of recording and performing with”.
Olivia Newton-John death: How often should women get a mammogram for breast cancer?
Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John has died following a long battle with breast cancer, her husband announced on Monday. The Grease star was 73 years old.
The Australian actor's husband, John Easterling, announced Newton-John's to social media on Monday afternoon.
Meredith Clark has the story.
Olivia Newton-John death: How often should women get a mammogram for breast cancer?
Actor previously revealed in 2020 that her initial mammogram didn’t detect the illness
Grease: Olivia Newton-John almost lost role of Sandy to another 1970s star
Although it’s nearly impossible to picture anyone else other than Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsson in Grease, the late Australian entertainer almost lost the role to another Seventies star.
Newton-John, who passed away today, was well-known for her starring lead as Sandy, opposite John Travolta’s Danny Zuko, in the 1978 musical classic.
Inga Parkel has the details.
Olivia Newton-John almost lost out Grease role of Sandy to another 1970s star
Late actor was initially nervous to appear on the big screen after her film debut ‘Toomorrow’ bombed at the box office
Olivia Newton-John death: James Gunn and Nigella Lawson among stars to pay tribute to Grease icon
James Gunn and Nigella Lawson are among the stars who have paid tribute to Grease icon Olivia Newton-John, after the actor died aged 73 from cancer.
Newton-John – best known for her role as the sweet, kind Sandy in the hit 1978 musical – died this morning (8 August) at her home in Southern California, according to her official Facebook page.
Ellie Harrison has the story.
James Gunn and Nigella Lawson among stars to pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John
Actor is being remembered as ‘the sweetest and brightest light’
Star’s death was announced on her official social media channels
“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” herfamily said in a statement.
“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.
“In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org)
“.Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.”
Olivia Newton-John death: Actor, singer and activist dies aged 73
Olivia Newton-John has died from breast cancer at the age of 73.
The actor – best known for her role in 1978 musical Grease – passed away this morning (8 August) at her home in Southern California, according to her official Facebook page.
News of her death was shared by her husband John Easterling.
Olivia Newton-John death: Actor, singer and activist dies aged 73
The British-born Australian entertainer first shared her breast cancer diagnosis in 1992
John Travolta pays tribute to Olivia Newton-John
John Travolta has shared a tribute to his Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John, after the actor died aged 73 from breast cancer.
“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” he wrote, alongside a picture of the star.
“Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”
Ellie Harrison has the story.
John Travolta shares loving tribute to Olivia Newton-John after Grease star’s death
‘Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever,’ wrote actor
Olivia Newton-John: A look back her career
Newton-John was born in Cambridge in 1948. The youngest of three children, her family emigrated to Melbourne, Australia when she was six years old.
She recorded her first single, “Till You Say You’ll Be Mine”, in 1966 and went on to tour with fellow singer Pat Carroll. Her first solo album, If Not for You, was released in 1971, and featured covers of songs by the likes of Bob Dylan and Gordon Lightfoot.
In 1974 she represented the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest, with “Long Live Love”, coming fourth to ABBA, who won with “Waterloo”.
Filmmaker James Gunn remembers Olivia Newton-John
“Really sad to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John. My first real crush as a kid. I loved Grease & her music & I coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest In Peace,” he tweeted.
