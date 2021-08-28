Orlando Bloom says he ‘narrowly escaped death’ in freak drainpipe accident

Orlando Bloom has revealed he “narrowly escaped death” in a freak drainpipe accident in the late Nineties.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star shared a throwback image on his Instagram on Friday (27 August), and recalled a 1998 incident which could have ended his life.

“That’s me in my back brace circa 1998 about three months after I fell three floors and crushed my spine, narrowly escaping death and paralysis,” Bloom captioned the image, which saw him smiling while riding a bicycle.

“Grateful everyday for my limbs that allow me to push my limits and live life on my edge,” he continued, before adding: “Safer now” alongside a prayer-hands emoji.

Bloom previously discussed the accident in a magazine interview, detailing how he had climbed up to the roof of a house using a drainpipe, only for it to crumble under his weight.

“For four days, I faced the idea of living in a wheelchair for the rest of my life,” he told GQ in 2005. “I went to some dark places in my mind. I realised, I’m either going to walk again or I’m not.”

A number of stars celebrated Bloom’s throwback picture, with his wife Katy Perry commenting “I love you”. Bloom’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr – with whom he shares son Flynn – also commented, writing: “So proud of you.”

Kerr revealed earlier this month that she holidays with Bloom and Perry and their respective children, and now considers Bloom her “annoying brother”.