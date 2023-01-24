Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1674550547

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Oscars 2023 – live updates: Top Gun and Avatar could lead sequels triumph in nominations today

All the nominated films, actors, and directors will be revealed this afternoon

Annabel Nugent
Tuesday 24 January 2023 08:55
Comments
Top Gun Maverick official trailer

The Oscars nomination will be announced today (Tuesday 24 January), as awards season continues.

Riz Ahmed and Alison Williams will host the announcement presentation, which will be held at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California.

Ahead of the Oscars in March, nominations in all 23 categories will be announced in a global livestream that begins at 5.30am PT, (1.30pm GMT).

Film fans can tune into the live stream on Oscar.com and on the Academy’s social media platforms, which include TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

The 95th Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday (12 March) with Jimmy Kimmel returning as host for the third time.

Recommended

The ceremony will be broadcast from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Top Gun: Maverick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Tár, Elvis, and The Whale are all expected to feature heavily in the nominations.

The announcement follows one week after Bafta revealed their nominations. To give you a good idea of who may receive an Oscar nod this year, you can find a full list of the Bafta nominees here.

Follow along with all the live updates below…

1674550547

Categories that will be announced in the first section of presentation

*The Academy has said that these are not in running order and are subject to change

1.30pm GMT

Actor in a supporting role

Actress in a supporting role

Animated feature film

Animated short film

Costume design

Live action short film

Makeup and hairstyling

Music (original score)

Sound

Writing (adapted screenplay)

Writing (original screenplay)

Roisin O'Connor24 January 2023 08:55
1674550396

How to watch the Oscars nominations

You can tune into the live stream on Oscar.com and on the Academy’s social media platforms, which include TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

Reminder: the announcements begin at 1.30pm GMT.

Annabel Nugent24 January 2023 08:53
1674549118

When will the Oscars nominations be broadcast?

The announcements – livestreamed from Beverly Hills, Los Angeles – will begin at 1.30pm GMT / 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT.

Roisin O'Connor24 January 2023 08:31
1674548694

Riz Ahmed and Alison Williams will announce the nominations

Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and Get Out star Alison Williams – most recently seen in the horror hit M3GAN – will be announcing today’s nominees.

(AFP via Getty)
Annabel Nugent24 January 2023 08:24

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in