The Oscars nomination will be announced today (Tuesday 24 January), as awards season continues.

Riz Ahmed and Alison Williams will host the announcement presentation, which will be held at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California.

Ahead of the Oscars in March, nominations in all 23 categories will be announced in a global livestream that begins at 5.30am PT, (1.30pm GMT).

Film fans can tune into the live stream on Oscar.com and on the Academy’s social media platforms, which include TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

The 95th Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday (12 March) with Jimmy Kimmel returning as host for the third time.

The ceremony will be broadcast from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Top Gun: Maverick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Tár, Elvis, and The Whale are all expected to feature heavily in the nominations.

The announcement follows one week after Bafta revealed their nominations. To give you a good idea of who may receive an Oscar nod this year, you can find a full list of the Bafta nominees here.

Follow along with all the live updates below…