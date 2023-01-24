The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Oscars 2023 – live updates: Top Gun and Avatar could lead sequels triumph in nominations today
All the nominated films, actors, and directors will be revealed this afternoon
The Oscars nomination will be announced today (Tuesday 24 January), as awards season continues.
Riz Ahmed and Alison Williams will host the announcement presentation, which will be held at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California.
Ahead of the Oscars in March, nominations in all 23 categories will be announced in a global livestream that begins at 5.30am PT, (1.30pm GMT).
Film fans can tune into the live stream on Oscar.com and on the Academy’s social media platforms, which include TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.
The 95th Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday (12 March) with Jimmy Kimmel returning as host for the third time.
The ceremony will be broadcast from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Top Gun: Maverick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Tár, Elvis, and The Whale are all expected to feature heavily in the nominations.
The announcement follows one week after Bafta revealed their nominations. To give you a good idea of who may receive an Oscar nod this year, you can find a full list of the Bafta nominees here.
Follow along with all the live updates below…
Categories that will be announced in the first section of presentation
*The Academy has said that these are not in running order and are subject to change
1.30pm GMT
Actor in a supporting role
Actress in a supporting role
Animated feature film
Animated short film
Costume design
Live action short film
Makeup and hairstyling
Music (original score)
Sound
Writing (adapted screenplay)
Writing (original screenplay)
How to watch the Oscars nominations
You can tune into the live stream on Oscar.com and on the Academy’s social media platforms, which include TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.
Reminder: the announcements begin at 1.30pm GMT.
When will the Oscars nominations be broadcast?
The announcements – livestreamed from Beverly Hills, Los Angeles – will begin at 1.30pm GMT / 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT.
Riz Ahmed and Alison Williams will announce the nominations
Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and Get Out star Alison Williams – most recently seen in the horror hit M3GAN – will be announcing today’s nominees.
