Oscars 2023 - live: Hollywood preps for Academy Awards as Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler tipped for top prizes
The champagne-coloured “red” carpet is rolled out ready for Sunday’s celebration of cinema
Hollywood is gearing up for the Oscars with the 95th Academy Awards this Sunday 12 March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Everything Everywhere All at Once has the most nominations and is considered the frontrunner for best picture having won a string of top prizes at the guild awards that precede the Oscars.
Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are tipped for best director, and former child star Ke Huy Quan is expected to pick up best supporting actor. First-time nominee Michelle Yeoh could also become the first Asian best actress winner.
In a field of ten best picture nominees, Netflix’s German anti-war film All Quiet on the Western Front could sneak an upset having picked up the best film trophy at the BAFTAs.
Host Jimmy Kimmel has said that he will address last year’s “The Slap” incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock, noting it would be “ridiculous” not to. The academy will have its first-ever “crisis team” in place to react to any similar surprises.
The Independent will have all the latest from the [champagne-coloured] red carpet to the final award, including a performance from Rihanna, nominated for best original song for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The 13 most confusing Oscar decisions of all time
The Oscars have produced some truly baffling moments over the years, including a lot of films and stars who really shouldn’t have won.
Adam White explores the most egregious mistakes in recent Oscar history.
Daniel Day-Lewis over Bradley Cooper?! – the 13 most confusing Oscar mistakes
From awarding Rami Malek’s all-teeth performance as Freddie Mercury to Julianne Moore winning Best Actress for the wrong movie, the Oscars have always inspired confusion and frustration. Ahead of this year’s Academy Awards, Adam White explores the most egregious mistakes in recent Oscar history
What did Michelle Yeoh do?
Michelle Yeoh caused a little bit of controversy this week with an Instagram post that mentioned Cate Blanchett. The two have both been nominated for Best Actress this year.
On Instagram, Yeoh shared excerpts from a Vogue article about representation at the Oscars, one of which read: “Detractors would say that Blanchett’s is the stronger performance... but it should be noted that she already has two Oscars... Meanwhile, for Yeoh, an Oscar would be life-changing.”
Yeoh quickly deleted the post after receiving criticism online.
Read more:
Goldie Hawn has no time for the Oscars these days
One person who probably won’t be tuning in on Sunday is Oscar-winner Goldie Hawn. The Hollywood icon said in a recent interview that the Academy Awards are no longer “elegant”.
“I’m not old-fashioned, but sometimes jokes are off-colour. And I’m missing reverence,” she said.
Read more:
Goldie Hawn explains why the Oscars are no longer ‘elegant’
‘I’m not old-fashioned, but sometimes jokes are off-colour,’ Hawn said
Living writer Kazuo Ishiguro recalls ‘eureka’ Bill Nighy moment
Kazuo Ishiguro and his star Bill Nighy are both Oscar-nominated for Living.
The celebrated Japanese-British author wrote the script for the movie, which was adapted from Akira Kurosawa’s Japanese film Ikiru.
Ishiguro recently revealed that he had the brainwave to cast Nighy in the movie while sharing a taxi with the author.
Ishiguro’s wife, Lorna MacDougall, told her husband: “Just leave Bill alone – he’s got enough work.”
Read more:
Kazuo Ishiguro recalls ‘eureka’ Bill Nighy moment ahead of 2023 Oscars
How a snap decision in the back of a taxi resulted in awards recognition
Woman King director says she’ll ‘never get over’ Oscars snub
Among the biggest snubs at this year’s Oscars was that of The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood’s historical drama starring Viola Davis.
The film follows an elite unit of all-female warriors active in the historical kingdom of Dahomey. Unlike the Golden Globes, Baftas and SAG Awards, Davis was not nominated in the Best Actress category for the Oscars. In fact, the film failed to pick up a single nod.
“I’ll never get over it, because what happened was egregious and... it speaks to such a bigger issue in our industry,” Prince-Bythewood said in a new interview.
Read more:
The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood says she’ll ‘never get over’ Oscar snub
Viola Davis drama failed to secure a single nomination
Why did Will Smith slap Chris Rock at the Oscars last year?
Last year was undoubtedly the craziest night in Oscars history. While no one could forget what happened, I’ve written a piece explaining *how* it happened and the ensuing aftermath.
Read more here:
Why did Will Smith slap Chris Rock at the Oscars last year?
New crisis measures have been introduced to avoid another ‘Slapgate’
Volodymyr Zelensky’s request to speak at this year’s ceremony denied by Oscar bosses: report
The Ukrainian president’s request to deliver an address at this year’s Oscars have reportedly been denied.
According to sources speaking to Variety, WME agent Mike Simpson appealed to the Academy to include Zelensky in its much-anticipated broadcast, but was denied.
The report also states that this is the second year in a row that the president, who was formerly a comedic actor, had made an unsuccessful request to speak at the Oscars.
Read more:
Oscars bosses ‘decline Zelensky’s request to speak at 2023 ceremony’
Ukrainian president is said to have wanted to deliver an address at the film awards
10 greatest Best Picture winners
But hey, sometimes the academy nails it, and a truly great movie triumphs in the Best Picture category.
The Independent’s Geoffrey Macnab selects 10 films that are considered classic motion pictures to this day.
The best Best Picture winners at the Oscars
The Independent's Geoffrey Macnab chooses the best films to have ever won Hollywood's most prestigious award
The 10 most baffling Oscar wins
Speaking of snubs and surprises, there have been some truly baffling winners over the years.
Helen O’Harra catalogues some of the most bizarre victories and who got bested in each case.
The 10 most baffling wins in Oscars history
Helen O’Hara unveils some of the greatest injustices at the Academy Awards
This year’s biggest snubs and surprises
Now that we’ve seen who is nominated, who got snubbed and who got a surprise nod from the academy in their category?
Jacob Stolworthy and Louis Chilton take a look at the unexpected in this year’s nominations.
The 7 biggest snubs and surprises in the 2023 Oscar nominations
Paul Mescal in! Danielle Deadwyler out! The biggest talking points from this year’s nods
