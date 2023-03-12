Oscars 2023 - live: Hollywood preps for Academy Awards as Everything Everywhere All At Once leads nominations
The champagne-coloured “red” carpet is rolled out ready for Sunday’s celebration of cinema
Hollywood is gearing up for the Oscars with the 95th Academy Awards this Sunday 12 March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Everything Everywhere All at Once has the most nominations and is considered the frontrunner for best picture having won a string of top prizes at the guild awards that precede the Oscars.
Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are tipped for best director, and former child star Ke Huy Quan is expected to pick up best supporting actor. First-time nominee Michelle Yeoh could also become the first Asian best actress winner.
In a field of ten best picture nominees, Netflix’s German anti-war film All Quiet on the Western Front could sneak an upset having picked up the best film trophy at the BAFTAs.
Host Jimmy Kimmel has said that he will address last year’s “The Slap” incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock, noting it would be “ridiculous” not to. The academy will have its first-ever “crisis team” in place to react to any similar surprises.
The Independent will have all the latest from the [champagne-coloured] red carpet to the final award, including a performance from Rihanna, nominated for best original song for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
How to watch tonight’s Oscars in the UK and US
The Oscars are kicking off this evening in Los Angeles, but those pesky timezones mean you’ll have to stay up late if you want to tune in live.
Fortunately, we’ve got all the details you need on when and where to watch the Academy Awards tonight at the link below.
How to watch tonight’s Oscars in the UK and US
The Oscars are kicking off this evening in Los Angeles, but those pesky timezones mean you’ll have to stay up late if you want to tune in live.
Fortunately, we’ve got all the details you need on when and where to watch the Academy Awards tonight at the link below.
Today’s the day...
Yep, we finally made it – it’s Oscars day!
To kick things off, Annabel Nugent has looked back at frontrunner Michelle Yeoh’s incredible career and reflected on why a Best Actress win would be so important for the actor.
Miss Malaysia, stunt legend, Bond Girl: Michelle Yeoh’s journey to the Oscars
Following a successful awards season so far, the renowned actor and action movie star is up for an Oscar. Annabel Nugent looks at the extraordinary career that has brought Yeoh to this point
Remembering all the winners at last year’s Oscars
Last year’s Oscars were, it’s fair to say, slightly overshadowed by The Slap (a phrase that deserves its own trademark). But it followed a night of interesting winners, including Will Smith, that have been slightly forgotten.
Who won at last year’s Oscars? Remind yourself below.
Who were the big winners at the 2022 Academy Awards?
Oscars 2022: Who won and who lost?
Kate Ng writes about Michelle Yeoh’s accent making her feel ‘even prouder to be Malaysian'
In a touching first person piece, writer Kate Ng has discussed the positive impact of hearing Malaysian actor Michelle Yeoh speak while on the campaign trail for Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Michelle Yeoh’s accent has made me feel even prouder to be Malaysian
The ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ star has been on the awards season campaign trail for months, and hearing her speak in a familiar, unmistakably Malaysian accent has been a source of comfort, writes Kate Ng
According to The Independent’s Jacob Stolworthy, these 17 films should never have won Oscars.
17 films that should never have won Oscars
...and what should have won instead
What do you think?
Razzie winners announced ahead of Oscars – and two Academy Award-nominated films won big
Two of the biggest winners at the Golden Raspberry Awards were Elvis and Blonde, both of which are up for major awards on Sunday.
However, the award for Worst Actress ended up being given to the Razzies themselves, following backlash over their decision to nominate as 12-year-old child actor in the category.
Read more of the winners below...
Oscar nominees Blonde and Elvis among winners at 2023 Razzies
Razzies themselves were named ‘Worst Actress’ following backlash to nominating a 12-year-old in category
Steven Spielberg shares action film he thinks should have been a Best Picture nominee
Steven Spielberg is nominated for Best Picture this year with The Fabelman’s, but the inclusion of both Avatar and Top Gun sequels in the category has got the director reminiscing about one action film he thinks should have received a nomination in the past.
Steven Spielberg cites major action film the Oscars overlooked
‘That movie would have definitely garnered a Best Picture Nomination today,’ director argued
The Independent’s Louis Chilton, meanwhile, reckons its another unexpected entry that should be named Best Picture, as he makes the case for Avatar: The Way of Water.
Ignore the snobs – Avatar: The Way of Water deserves to win Best Picture
James Cameron’s hit sci-fi sequel has been all but written off in this year’s Oscar race. It’s a rank injustice, argues Louis Chilton – this earnest blockbuster is pure cinema
Why Top Gun: Maverick blockbuster sequel should win the Oscar for Best Picture
Our very own Adam White has also been making the case for Top Gun: Maverick’s spot in the Best Picture category, arguing that Tom Cruise’s long-awaited sequel should take home the top prize on Sunday night.
Why Top Gun: Maverick should win the Oscar for Best Picture
Inexplicably, one of the biggest films from last year is a bit of an underdog at this week’s Oscars despite a handful of nominations. According to Adam White, it really ought to be leading the pack
What do you think?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies