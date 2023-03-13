Oscars 2023 – as it happened: Reactions as Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser and more win top prizes
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ dominates night, taking home all major prizes including Best Director and Best Picture
Everything Everywhere All at Once has dominated the 95th Academy Awards, held on Sunday night at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre.
Michelle Yeoh took home the Best Actress award, becoming the first Asian woman and only second woman of colour to win the trophy. The film also won Best Picture, and Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for writer/directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.
Brendan Fraser cemented his comeback with a Best Actor win for The Whale, while Everything Everywhere stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan picked up Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.
Other winners included Women Talking for Best Adapted Screenplay,The Whale for Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio for Best Animated Feature. The night was not without controversy, with criticism aimed at Jimmy Kimmel’s interview with Malala and a painful encounter between model Ashley Graham and an “obnoxious” Hugh Grant.
There were plenty of bold looks on the “champagne” carpet this year, including Rihanna who turned up in a T-shirt, trainers and bucket hat.
A full list of tonight’s winners can be found here.
Education activist Malala Yousafzai was among the celebrities and notable figures spotted on the champagne-coloured red carpet ahead of this year’s Academy Awards ceremony.
The Pakistani-born Nobel Peace Prize laureate attended the Oscars as an executive producer of Stranger at the Gate, a nominee for Best Documentary Short Film.
During the event, she was lauded for a “classy and perfect” response to a gag by Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel midway through the evening in which he pretended to ask questions from members of the public.
Malala lauded for ‘perfect’ response to Jimmy Kimmel Oscars gag
Activist and movie producer shimmers in silver at 95th Annual Academy Awards
Want the Oscars at a glance? Check out the six biggest talking points from the biggest night in film, courtesy of my splendid colleague Louis Chilton:
Snubs, shocks and sweeps: The six biggest talking points from the Oscars
Louis Chilton walks you through the biggest incidents from a night monopolised by one film
From Michelle Yeoh to Brendan Fraser, this year’s Oscars gave the forgotten a second chance
Jimmy Fallon’s facetious slap-gate jokes and Angela Bassett’s snub aside, the 2023 ceremony was a (mostly) wholesome affair with deserving winners, writes Clarisse Loughrey...
This year’s Oscars gave the forgotten a second chance
Jimmy Fallon’s facetious slap-gate jokes and Angela Bassett’s snub aside, the 2023 ceremony was a (mostly) wholesome affair with deserving winners, writes Clarisse Loughrey
Jimmy Kimmel mocks audience reaction to Will Smith Oscars slap
If you were wondering how the now-infamous incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock might be addressed at this year’s Oscars, your questions have been answered.
Jimmy Kimmel appeared to call out the Academy and the audience’s response to Smith slapping Rock during the comedian’s Oscars 2023 opening monologue.
The host addressed the controversial moment that saw Smith hit comedian Chris Rock on stage after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
At the end of his opening monologue, Kimmel said: “We want you to feel safe – and, most importantly, we want me to feel safe, so we have strict policies in place: if anyone in this theatre commits an act of violence at any point, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give a 19-minute long speech.”
Full story here:
Jimmy Kimmel makes Ozempic joke during Oscars monologue: ‘Perfect’
‘Can’t believe Jimmy Kimmel made an open reference to Ozempic in front of all of Hollywood’
Ashley Graham praised for handling painful interview with Hugh Grant
Oscars viewers are applauding Ashley Graham for her handling of an awkward interview with Hugh Grant.
On Sunday 12 March, the model hosted the champagne-coloured carpet ahead of the 95h annual Academy Awards.
Unfortunately, she (and viewers) endured a painfully awkward encounter with the British actor.
More here:
Ashley Graham praised for how she dealt with ‘painful’ Hugh Grant interview
‘Her grace was admirable,’ one viewer writes
Good morning! If you’re just tuning in following a far-less controversial Oscars than the 2022 event, you can find a full list of all the winners from the night, including Best Actor, Best Director and Best Picture, right here:
See the full list of winners at the 2023 Oscarrs
Every film, actor and director that triumphed at the ceremony
And here’s a beaming Michelle Yeoh as her Best Actress Oscar is engraved behind the scenes of the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
A blink-and-you-could-have-missed-it tribute to Angela Bassett from Michael B Jordan and Jonathan Majors shortly after the actor lost her category to Jamie Lee Curtis. Curtis’s win seems to be the most contentious of the night, with Bassett praised for her “real” reaction to the outcome...
And here are your four acting winners from tonight
Brendan Fraser and his family are photobombed by Best Supporting Actor winner Ke Huy Quan, with his and Fraser’s appearance together marking an unexpected reunion – both actors starred in the largely forgotten 1992 comedy Encino Man, a star vehicle for comedian Pauly Shore.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies